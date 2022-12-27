Opinion

Brendan Rodgers almost admits what really happened on Boxing Day when Newcastle United visited

Brendan Rodgers came into this Boxing Day match full of confidence.

A horrendous start to Leicester’s Premier League season had seen them pick up only one win and five points from their opening ten matches.

However, they have got some real quality players and a decent level team, as proved by the last five seasons which have seen them finish fifth twice, eighth twice and ninth the other year.

No real surprise then that their form had then turned into six wins in seven games (all competitions) ahead of this game against Newcastle United. The exception in that run was a 1-0 defeat to reigning champions Man City, so no disgrace there.

Plus, their turn around in form had not only seen six wins in seven, they had also scored 16 goals and not a single one conceded in the six victories.

So what went wrong on Boxing Day?

Brendan Rodgers has declared ‘we weren’t at our level’, ‘it was an awful start’…

Brendan Rodgers talking about ‘intensity’, about ‘commitment’, having to ‘be aggressive’, play with ‘courage’, show ‘passion’…

Brendan Rodgers almost admits what really happened on Boxing Day when Newcastle United visited, but doesn’t quite get to what was at the heart of his team’s hammering.

Two things really, Eddie Howe and the players he manages.

He does reference the fact that Newcastle United are ‘flying’ and have ‘quality’ BUT he doesn’t really acknowledge the fact that Leicester weren’t at their ‘level’ simply because the visitors never allowed them to be.

Eddie Howe has his Newcastle team playing such a brave high press system that takes the game to the opposition week after week, which means that days like yesterday can happen, on a regular basis.

Leicester never got going because Newcastle didn’t let them, from the first whistle they got up the pitch and put the home side under pressure in front of their own fans and they crumbled, literally catching them cold. Newcastle’s ambition helped force the mistakes and when this happens so high up the pitch it so often will lead to goals, which directly led to a 2-0 lead after seven minutes and the game effectively won (and lost) already.

Any of you who have played football at any level, will be able to relate to this. You come out onto the pitch with every reason to expect you stand every chance of a positive performance and result, but then…the other team simply takes the game away from you, whether by ability or luck, or a combination of the two. If you are 2-0 down after seven minutes then the chances of coming back from that are minimal, indeed, even to get going is a massive ask.

It is a bit like a boxer and his opponent comes out like a whirlwind and batters them from the first bell.

In football you don’t get an official knockout but after seven minutes that was what Brendan Rodgers and Leicester City had received on Boxing Day, before they knew what was happening.

Dazed and already defeated, there could have been more Newcastle goals before Joelinton absolutely dominated his marker and headed home the third on 32 minutes. After which Eddie Howe’s team coasted the game, whilst Brendan Rodgers and his players tried to get some minimal self-respect out of this hammering.

It is a strange one but happens so often on occasions like this, Brendan Rodgers wanting to only point to the shortcomings of his own team, rather than saying that Eddie Howe and Newcastle United had just been too good.

Brendan Rodgers reflects on 3-0 hammering at home by Newcastle United, speaking to LCFC TV:

“We are disappointed…

“If you go behind 2-0 after 10 minutes…then of course it makes it very difficult against a team that are flying and had high confidence levels and the quality they have.

“It was an awful start.

“We didn’t play with a lot of quality either.

“In fairness to the players, they kept going, the spirit was there.

“We tried to change it at half-time to put more pressure on the backline and give us extra numbers in midfield, but overall, it was a disappointing performance.

“Across the field, we weren’t at our level.

“The one thing I have learned in the Premier League is that you need to have attitude.

“You need to be committed, you need to be organised, you need to play with passion, and when you have the ball, you have to have courage and that commitment to play and be aggressive.

“We had none of that today, which really surprised me.

“It’s just intensity, number one.

“We didn’t do enough to get anywhere near winning the game – to getting to our level, our tempo.

“We’ll get in tomorrow, talk through it, and then prepare for Friday.”

Brendan Rodgers on when James Maddison will return:

“I’m not sure the time on that.

“We’re just having to wait for what we get back from the medical team.”

Stats from BBC Sport:

Leicester 0 Newcastle 3 – Monday 26 December 3pm

Goals:

Newcastle United:

Wood Pen 3, Almiron 7, Joelinton 32

Leicester:

(Half-time stats in brackets)

Possession was Leicester 60% (46%) Newcastle 40% (54%)

Total shots were Leicester 8 (2) Newcastle 12 (7)

Shots on target were Leicester 2 (0) Newcastle 5 (4)

Corners were Leicester 5 (3) Newcastle 5 (2)

Referee: Jarred Gillett

Crowd: 32,185 (3,300 Newcastle)

Newcastle United:

Pope, Trippier, Schar, Botman, Burn, Bruno, Longstaff (Anderson 90+2), Willock (Murphy 84), Almiron (Saint-Maximin 83), Joelinton, Wood (Ritchie 88)

Unused Subs:

Darlow, Lascelles, Targett, Manquillo, Fraser

