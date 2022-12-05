News

Brazil team v South Korea confirmed – 10 changes including Neymar

The Brazil team v South Korea has been revealed.

Tite naming his starting eleven to try and reach the quarter-finals.

The South American side having still topped their group despite losing to Cameroon on Friday night.

A lot of changes as Tite names this Brazil team v South Korea:

Alisson, Militao, Marquinhos, Thiago Silva, Danilo, Casemiro, Lucas Paqueta, Raphinha, Neymar, Richarlison, Vinicius Junior

Having played a more or less entire second team (despite still leaving Bruno Guimaraes out) against Cameroon, there are 10 changes in all as the Brazil Head Coach reverts back to what he considers their strongest available side. Only Militao remains from the side that started against Cameroon.

Bruno Guimaraes once again starting on the bench.

Earlier, it was 1-1 between Japan and Croatia after 90 minutes, then no more goals in extra time.

Croatia going on to win via penalties and it is they who Brazil will play in the quarter-finals on Friday at 3pm, if they (Brazil) get past South Korea tonight.

Good luck to Bruno Guimares and Brazil tonight, before then Tuesday night sees Fabian Schar and Switzerland take on Portugal.

England and the Newcastle trio of Pope, Trippier and Wilson progressed on Sunday night, all three were unused subs as England beat Senegal 3-0. Gareth Southgate’s side will now play France on Saturday night with a 7pm kick-off, for a place in the semi-finals.

Garang Kuol and Australia exited the competition on Saturday night when losing 2-1 to Argentina.

Top half of the Qatar World Cup draw:

Last 16

Holland 3 USA 1

Argentina 2 Australia 1

The first quarter-final decided, Holland taking on Argentina this Friday (9 December) at 7pm.

Last 16

Japan 1 Croatia 1 after 90 minutes and then extra time, Croatia winning on penalties

plays the winners of…

Brazil v South Korea (Monday 5 December – 7pm) ITV1

Bruno Guimaraes hoping his sub appearance in the Brazil defeat against Cameroon (when replacing the very poor Fred) might have pushed him a little more into Tite’s thoughts ahead of the last sixteen match.

Bottom half of the Qatar World Cup draw:

Last 16

France 3 Poland 1

England 3 Senegal 0

So France take on England this Saturday (10 December) at 7pm.

Last 16

Morocco v Spain (Tuesday 6 December – 3pm) ITV1

plays the winners of…

Portugal v Switzerland (Tuesday 6 December – 7pm) ITV1

The potential for a second Newcastle v Newcastle semi-final, if England and Switzerland can make it to the last four, taking Schar, Pope, Wilson and Trippier deep into the competition.

