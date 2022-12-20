News

Bournemouth make public how many fans they are bringing to Newcastle United cup match

Bournemouth are the visitors to St James’ Park tonight.

Tuesday night seeing Newcastle United and the South coast club meeting for a place in the Carabao Cup quarter-finals.

This game coming as the first competitive game for both teams after the enforced five and a half weeks gap, due to the Qatar World Cup.

The match sold out some time ago for Newcastle United fans, with supporters looking forward to the possibility of cup glory under Eddie Howe and the new owners, after almost a decade and a half of not trying in the cups under Mike Ashley.

It was widely assumed that this Bournemouth match would set a new Newcastle United home record in the League Cup, in terms of attendance. With the 51,660 that turned up for the Palace match in the last round to beat.

However, that anticipated beating the home League Cup record could be in jeopardy.

Bournemouth announced on 22 November that they had taken the bare minimum of 1,079 tickets for this match.

It was never going to be a travelling army and dubious as to just how many of those 1,079 they could sell. Moving the game forward by 24 hours with only one week’s notice no doubt hasn’t helped either.

Anyway, ahead of tonight, Bournemouth have announced how many of their fans are coming to the game.

Tuesday afternoon seeing them reveal that they have sold 463 of the 1,079 tickets.

I think that with segregation issues, separate entrances / exits etc, it isn’t possible for any of their unsold 616 tickets to be sold to Newcastle fans, so those seats set to be empty.

Doing the maths…Newcastle United’s home games have all been sold out this season but the numbers vary very marginally, the highest crowd so far was for the last match, the 1-0 win over Chelsea seeing 52,264 inside St James’ Park. So if you subtract 616 (unsold by Bournemouth) from that 52,264 (season high at SJP) you get 51,648, which would be…12 less than the 51,660 that was the official crowd for the Palace match in the last round.

The Bournemouth fans top right in the Leazes at the Premier League game back in September 2022

Anyway, credit to the 463 Bournemouth fans who have travelled for the match and indeed, the 51,000+ Newcastle supporters who will be there tonight, thousands of them having also travelled significant distances to get to the game. A game that is in the midweek before Christmas…

Here’s hoping they enjoy a game to make it worthwhile AND the right team (in black and white) wins.

