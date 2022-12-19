News

Bournemouth hit by virus for Newcastle United match – Have to wait and see who has ‘shaken’ it off

Bournemouth have revealed that their squad has been hit by a virus.

Gary O’Neil saying that he has had up to 10 players at a time suffering from it.

The Cherries boss stating that for this Newcastle United match on Tuesday night ‘We just need to see who has shaken off the virus in time…’

Bournemouth official site – 19 December 2022:

Gary O’Neil has confirmed that Lloyd Kelly is back training with the squad and available for selection ahead of the Carabao Cup game against Newcastle United.

The Cherries travel to St James’ Park for a 7.45pm kick-off in the side’s first action since before the World Cup.

Kelly hasn’t featured since the 3-2 win over Nottingham Forest in early September after picking up an injury on the training ground in the days following the game.

O’Neil provided a full update to the media in his pre-match press conference, while also touching on the progress of David Brooks and Neto, who have also both been sidelined.

“Lloyd is back in full training now and we’re delighted with that, so he is available,” he began.

“He has done really well to get back so quickly and he’s been training well. It doesn’t look like he’s been away, but he does need game time.

“David Brooks and Neto are also back on the grass, but they aren’t in full training. Hopefully that shouldn’t be too long.

“Chris Mepham and Kieffer Moore both came back from the World Cup fine too, so that was a pleasing aspect.”

O’Neil went on to explain how, despite the progress of Kelly and return of the Welsh pair, a sickness bug running through the camp may cause selection issues, with the illness forcing some players to miss large spells of training over the past week.

“We’ll have to make last-minute calls on quite a few players,” he continued.

“Some of them have missed long spells, some of them up to ten days. We had eight to ten players missing at some point last week and it’s run a little bit into this week.

“We just need to see who has shaken off the virus in time, but I’m confident that we can still name a really strong team for Newcastle.”

