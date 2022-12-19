Opinion

Bournemouth fans discussion ahead of trip to face Newcastle United

Bournemouth fans watched on as their team got a very creditable draw at St James’ Park back in September.

That Premier League clash actually seeing Billing give the visitors a 62nd minute lead, before five minutes later Alexander Isak equalised from the penalty spot.

With home gates of only around 10,000, no surprise that not a great number of Bournemouth fans usually make it up to Tyneside.

A League Cup in the midweek before Christmas was never going to see Cherries fans descending on St James’ Park en masse…but the game getting moved with only a week’s notice has given the travelling supporters an extra unwanted issue.

The game sold out of course for 50,000+ Newcastle United fans, interesting though to find out what the Bournemouth fans have been saying ahead of the clash that will decide who makes it into the last eight.

Bournemouth fans commenting via Up The Cherries ahead of Newcastle United match:

‘Wish I could go, but a bit too close to Christmas and expensive (Not the travel, overnight stay, tickets and beer. It’s the cost of a divorce that’s scary).

I had a great stay in Newcastle for the league game and I hope everyone, on both sides, who goes tomorrow enjoys it.’

‘The much fabled night life I guess, particularly if you like stumbling out of Walkabout at 3am, stuffing a kebab down your throat. (no doubt decent dance/electronic music type places too, away from typical ‘rtitzy’ type bars/clubs’.

Shame its so far away, but probably not that much of a big deal in reality, not like we’re in the US, having to fly for 3 hours to get to games thousands of miles away.’

‘Newcastle had a friendly against Rayo Vallecano on Saturday, winning 2-1.

Their side was quite strong with a mixture of experienced players, including Pope and Trippier, and younger players.

No sign of Callum Wilson.’

‘Lascelles, wood and shelvey don’t usually start, albeit shelvey has been injured.’

‘St Maximin rarely starts too.’

‘Been injured though hasn’t he?’

‘Think he would play if not injured. Gives them less predictability and more pace – miss him against us as they lacked creativity.’

‘Would like to see us put out a strong side for this one; we know Eddie will make changes (if it’s possible to make changes when you haven’t played for five weeks!)

With only one of the big six definitely in the quarter-final draw it’s a chance for glory.’

‘Mind you, perhaps Eddie will think the same way.

Imagine what bringing a trophy to Tyneside will do for his reputation.’

‘I think both sides will be strong given the unusual circumstances. A highly competitive match to get back in form for league games for both clubs. And a full house of home fans.’

‘How/why Newcastle get away with tucking away fans high up in the corner?

Thought there was some regs around away fan placement.

Assume some kind of special dispensation due to safety, layout of St James’ Park?’

‘Because of it’s layout it’s not possible to have the away fans by the pitch and conform with other safety/policing regs.

It’s a shame because the atmosphere would surely get even better.’

‘Haven’t been to Newcastle myself (been to Carlisle twice though, so similar direction, on other side of the country.)

But gather fans like it, as one of the few stadiums thats actually based centrally, and benefits that brings, rather than next to PC World, Benson Beds and Nando;s in some identikit industrial Park.’

‘Call me cynical, I can’t help thinking that citing the safety/policing regs is a convenient get-out, that if enough will was there NUFC could fix those issues. But why would they.’

‘The question is will we play a strong team to get players back and playing, especially with 7 days to the next game?’

‘One disadvantage of England being knocked out early is EH now has the option to use the players that were part of the squad, if he chooses.

It’s a bit of an odd fixture coming after a long mid-season break. Normal EH would never play his first choice players but this time he may well as it’s a good warm up to the league matches restarting.

There’d be something slightly ironic about getting knocked out by a first XI picked by Eddie for a cup match.’

‘Feel for everyone who’ve made plans. It’s a shame that the strikes are happening but I’m never going to blame the unions. Sounds like the rail companies planned for the new conditions to come into effect on the 21st and that’s why the strike is happening then.’

‘I’ve managed to change my train, change the hotel and best of all, convince the headmaster to authorise two half days absence for my son so we can get to the Newcastle game. Only £13 lost to admin, which is less than I thought.

Has anyone any idea how many are likely to travel? I can see this being a small turnout (although obviously not as small as the 90-some that were at Grimsby in the snow).’

‘There are many away matches in the north where there were fewer than 200. Blackpool, Wigan, Oldham, Mansfield, Lincoln, Doncaster, Carlisle, Accrington and that is not counting some very low away support in the 1970s before anyone thought to note down the numbers.

The worst that I know of were 72 at Blyth, fewer than 40 at Orient (New year ’86) in the Freight Rover Trophy and 35 at Chesterfield (New year ’87).’

