News

Bournemouth boss proves to have vivid imagination when describing what happened at Newcastle United

Gary O’Neil has been reflecting on what happened on Tuesday night.

Bournemouth losing 1-0 in front of a packed (save for the empty seats in the minimal away section) St James’ Park.

Gary O’Neil seeing his team bow out of the Carabao Cup and Newcastle United move into the last eight.

When talking about the game, the Bournemouth boss proving to have a vivid imagination.

Gary O’Neil declaring ‘We were competitive and, in my opinion, unlucky not to take the game further…’

Hmmm, well, I doubt a single other person who watched this game, including the 463 in the Level 7 away section, would agree. If they’re honest that is.

Newcastle United were not at their fluent best BUT they were the only team that deserved to win this. Eddie Howe’s side may have needed an own goal midway through the second-half to win the tie, however, that in no way tells the story of the game.

Until they went behind on 67 minutes, the Cherries had hardly cross the halfway line, never mind threaten Newcastle’s goal.

Fair play to them for their spirit and discipline and so on, but from very early on, it looked like the only game plan for the visitors was to reach 90 minutes with no score and have a penalty shoot out.

The first half, Bournemouth had one corner, zero shots on goal and only one shot of any description. Indeed, it took until the 89th minute for the visitors to at last force Nick Pope into a decent save (the only previous effort on target having been a regulation take in the middle of his goal).

Newcastle on the other hand, despite at times struggling with the final pass when up against a packed visiting deep lying defence, had a goal wrongly disallowed on 26 minutes for a very late offside decision which looked bizarre. A clear penalty was also not given, as many Newcastle fans maybe realised that VAR hasn’t been such a bad thing (it isn’t in use at this stage of the Carabao Cup).

Maybe Gary O’Neil relying on the fact that the match wasn’t shown on live TV in the UK, so most Bournemouth fans and neutrals willing to accept that the visitors were ‘unlucky’ at St James’ Park.

Gary O’Neil speaking to Dorset Live after losing 1-0 to Newcastle United:

“We came, we gave our best.

“You go out of the Carabao Cup against a top side, that are obviously taking the competition very, very seriously, with the team they named and the subs they made.

“Newcastle away in the Carabao Cup with the form they’re in, was never going to be an easy draw.

“The boys gave a real account of themselves.

“I asked them to make sure we’re competitive in every game and make sure it looks like us, and even though they’ve had a tough week, we were that.

“We were competitive and, in my opinion, unlucky not to take the game further.

“I thought they showed the game plan very, very well.

“Obviously, as it always is in a game of football, there are things you would like to improve.

“First half, when we won the ball back, we missed a good opportunity on a couple of occasions to make sure we secure the first pass.

“Couple of opportunities to counter attack, but we missed that first one.

“But yeah, we stuck at it. Well organised, well disciplined and carried a threat. I was pleased.”

Stats from BBC Sport:

(Half-time stats in brackets)

Newcastle 1 Bournemouth 0 – Tuesday 20 December 7.45pm

Goals:

Newcastle United:

Smith OG 67

Bournemouth:

Possession was Bournemouth 37% (34%) Newcastle 63% (66%)

Total shots were Bournemouth 6 (1) Newcastle 17 (11)

Shots on target were Bournemouth 2 (0) Newcastle 5 (4)

Corners were Bournemouth 2 (1) Newcastle 6 (2)

Referee: John Brooks

Crowd: 51,579 (463 Bournemouth)

Newcastle United:

Pope, Trippier, Schar, Botman, Burn, Bruno (Shelvey 88), Longstaff, Willock (Saint-Maximin 57), Almiron (Murphy 76), Joelinton, Wilson (Wood 76)

Unused Subs:

Darlow, Lascelles, Ritchie, Targett, Manquillo

(Newcastle 1 Bournemouth 0 – The instant NUFC fan / writer reaction – Read HERE)

(United into the quarter-finals! Newcastle 1 Bournemouth 0 – Read HERE)

