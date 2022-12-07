News

Bonus Newcastle v Bournemouth tickets now on sale – Wednesday update

Last Wednesday (30 November), the club announced (see below) that all Newcastle v Bournemouth tickets were sold out.

After the sold out game against Crystal Palace set a new St James’ Park League Cup record attendance figure, all home sections once again selling out quickly.

However, today (Wednesday 7 December) there are now bonus Newcastle v Bournemouth tickets on sale to NUFC fans.

No official announcement from the club, but the official NUFC online ticketing site showing hundreds of tickets available (at 2pm).

As this map shows, the Newcastle v Bournemouth tickets available are in Level 7 at the top of the Leazes End, in a section where away fans would usually be.

The brown area three sections in from the right at the top of the Leazes Stand (section LS L7K). Go HERE to visit the NUFC ticketing site.

Newcastle United official announcement on Newcastle v Bournemouth tickets – 30 November 2022:

‘Tickets for Newcastle United’s Carabao Cup clash with Bournemouth next month are now sold out.

The Magpies will face the Cherries – head coach Eddie Howe’s former club – at St. James’ Park on Wednesday, 21st December, with kick-off set for 7.45pm.

Seats for the fourth round tie initially went on sale to season ticket holders and Members, and sold out soon after going on full general sale.

The 51,660 crowd for the third round tie against Crystal Palace, which United won on penalties, was the club’s largest ever home attendance in League Cup competition.’

For Newcastle United fans, all eyes on later this month when club football returns. Only 14 days until the League Cup match against Bournemouth, 19 days until the Premier League game at Leicester.

Complete Newcastle United match and live TV schedule so far confirmed up to end of February 2023:

Wednesday 21 December 2022 Newcastle v Bournemouth (7.45pm) League Cup fourth round

Monday 26 December 2022 – Leicester v Newcastle (3pm) Amazon Prime

Saturday 31 December 2022 – Newcastle v Leeds (3pm)

Tuesday 3 January 2023 – Arsenal v Newcastle (8pm) Sky Sports

Saturday 7 January 2023 – Sheffield Wednesday v Newcastle (6pm) BBC 1 and BBC i-player

Sunday 15 January 2023 – Newcastle v Fulham (2pm) Sky Sports

Saturday 21 January 2023 – Crystal Palace v Newcastle (5.30pm) Sky Sports

Saturday 4 February 2023 – Newcastle v West Ham (5.30pm) Sky Sports

Saturday 11 February 2023 – Bournemouth v Newcastle (5.30pm) Sky Sports

Saturday 18 February 2023 – Newcastle v Liverpool (5.30pm) Sky Sports

Saturday 25 February 2023 – Newcastle v Brighton (12.30pm) BT Sport

