Opinion

Bill Foley explains why buying Bournemouth (or Newcastle United) a bargain compared to MLS franchise

Bill Foley is the latest American owner of a Premier League club, taking control of Bournemouth ahead of their trip to Newcastle United on Tuesday.

The US billionaire has a history of sports ownership in the States, having bought National Hockey League team Vegas Golden Knights in 2017 and before that, he tried to buy American Football team the Jacksonville Jaguars before that, but was beaten to it by Fulham owner Shahid Khan.

This latest takeover sees half the Premier League clubs controlled by American businessmen, or with a minority stake. Bournemouth joining the likes of Man Utd, Liverpool, Crystal Palace, Man City, Arsenal, Aston Villa, Chelsea, Fulham and Leeds.

So why is investing in Premier League football clubs so attractive?

Well, Bill Foley has made the reasons abundantly clear.

It is widely reported that Foley has taken control at Bournemouth for a figure in excess of £100m.

Here is Bill Foley explaining why he’s done this, speaking to World Soccer Talk:

Interviewer:

“Do you one day have aspirations to have an MLS franchise in Vegas?”

Bill Foley:

“You know, I have looked at it.

“I examined it, I was pretty serious about it.

“The MLS unfortunately requires a stadium to be built.

“Stadiums now in the US are costing 600m…700m dollars.

“The franchise fee itself is 300m dollars.

“So you are into it for a billion dollars before you have a team.

“I thought Bournemouth was a bargain, really.

“I’m buying a Premier League team, that has already got a stadium, it’s already got players.

“And I can prove it, I can make it better.

“So I don’t see us being involved in the MLS.”

It all sounds a bit of a no-brainer…

For a figure of not much more than £100m, Bill Foley now controls Bournemouth, whereas just to build a stadium and pay the MLS franchise fee to have an MLS team in Vegas, he would have been looking at an investment of around £824m (rough equivalent of a billion dollars), before even building a squad and management team.

Newcastle United of course are one of the other half of Premier League clubs with no American shareholders.

When you hear what Bill Foley has had to say, it shows what an absolute bargain the consortium got when they bought Newcastle United, despite Mike Ashley having absolutely ran it into the ground for almost a decade and a half.

The purchase price was reported as £305m but even with any additional hidden costs you are still talking less than £400m for the NUFC takeover.

Of course, it is all about ambition (or lack of it) and the way Mike Ashley ran the club, he was going to manage the all but unbelievable feat of relegating Newcastle United for a third time in 12 Premier League seasons.

As fans we all knew the incredible potential of Newcastle United, including the fanbase of course and the support they could / would give to new ambitious owners. No other English club would have filled their stadium and got an average of over 51,000 throughout an entire Championship season, which NUFC did as recently as 2016/17 AND that was when still under the hated Mike Ashley’s control, simply because Rafa Benitez stayed after relegation and gave the fans some hope.

For all the talk of Sportswashing and other supposed reasons for buying Newcastle United, the Saudi Arabia PIF got an absolute bargain, a seriously good investment, when buying an 80% controlling interest in NUFC, as Bill Foley has made crystal clear in his observations about investing in Bournemouth rather than in an MLS franchise.

