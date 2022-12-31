News

Big blow as Kieran Trippier ruled out of Arsenal match after Newcastle 0 Leeds 0

Kieran Trippier will sit out the Arsenal game on Tuesday night.

With a busy January schedule, the last thing Eddie Howe needs is to be without any key players.

However, this away game at the league leaders sees the Newcastle boss having to bring in a different right-back. Also needing a new on the pitch captain for the first game of 2023.

Along with Callum Wilson and Bruno, Kieran Trippier booked in the 0-0 draw with Leeds.

That meaning a one match suspension, as it puts the England defender on five yellows.

This is how things currently look after 17 Premier League games, with regard to Newcastle United players and yellow cards:

5 Joelinton, Kieran Trippier

4 Fabian Schar

2 Dan Burn, Nick Pope, Jamaal Lascelles, Sean Longstaff, Callum Wilson, Bruno Guimaraes

1 Ryan Fraser, Allan Saint-Maximin, Elliot Anderson

According to the Premier League rules, any player picking up five bookings from their side’s first 19 Premier League matches will serve a one match ban in the same competition.

Joelinton has already served a one match suspension, sitting out the 4-1 win at Southampton.

Kieran Trippier now misses a game, whilst Fabian Schar currently on four yellows, needs to safely navigate these next two Premier League games against Arsenal and Fulham.

Looking beyond that, players who end up with 10 yellow cards in Premier League matches, up to and including their team’s 32nd fixture, will serve a two match suspension in the competition.

Stats from BBC Sport:

Newcastle 0 Leeds 0 – Saturday 31 December 3pm

Goals:

Newcastle United:

Leeds:

(Half-time stats in brackets)

Possession was Leeds 41% (49%) Newcastle 59% (51%)

Total shots were Leeds 8 (6) Newcastle 16 (9)

Shots on target were Leeds 1 (0) Newcastle 5 (3)

Corners were Leeds 3 (3) Newcastle 9 (4)

Referee: Simon Hooper

Newcastle United:

Pope, Trippier, Schar, Botman, Burn, Bruno, Longstaff, Willock (Saint-Maximin 64), Almiron (Murphy 84), Joelinton, Wood (Wilson 64)

Unused Subs:

Darlow, Lascelles, Ritchie, Lewis, Manquillo, Anderson

(Newcastle 0 Leeds 0 – You can’t win them all! – Read HERE)

