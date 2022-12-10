Opinion

Bewildering Bruno Guimaraes decision – Impossible to explain

Bruno Guimaraes is on his way home.

The Newcastle United midfielder heading back to Tyneside as bewildered as the rest of us.

His Qatar World Cup ending, the same as it started.

Sitting on the bench.

Tite named this Brazil team v Croatia for a match that the South American side were comfortably expected to win…

Alisson, Militao, Marquinhos, Thiago Silva, Danilo, Casemiro, Lucas Paqueta, Raphinha, Neymar, Richarlison, Vinicius Junior

As Brazil struggled to impose any kind of dominance on any part of the match, Tite turned to sub after sub.#

It was Antony on 56 minutes, then Rodrygo (64), Pedro (84), Alex Sandro (105), Fred (105).

Brazil did produce one moment of quality and it looked to have been enough, no surprise it was Neymar who scored, finishing off this stunning team goal. He may be a pain in the backside but he is capable of brilliance. Which can’t really be said, truthfully, of many of this Brazil side of 2022.

They are good and in the likes of Neymar and Vinicius Junior have some real quality that marks them still as the best team at this poor quality but high entertainment World Cup, with a handful of other very good players. However, I get the impression that Tite isn’t really much of a manager, simply relying on putting out these very good players, a team of individuals who are better than the individuals in every other team, overall.

The Neymar goal in the minute of added time at the end of the first half of extra time, was as stunning as it was unexpected, considering what had gone before.

Tite’s game management was then woeful, Croatia hadn’t managed a single effort on target in 105 minutes but when Brazil suddenly were ordered to drop back and simply defend, see out the final 15 minutes, it handed Croatia their chance.

With three minutes to go, Petkovic allowed his chance and the deflected effort flew beyond Alisson.

Brazil were beaten and they knew it.

Against a very average Croatia team, massively reliant on a 37 year old Modric, Brazil had failed miserably.

Croatia had only managed one effort on target in over two hours of football but all four of their penalties were on target for sure AND hit with conviction.

Unlike Brazil’s…

How on earth Bruno Guimaraes didn’t get on the pitch is beyond me, but it isn’t like it is a new thing, Tite repeatedly preferring the likes of Fred(!!!) and the rest ahead of him.

Bruno Guimaraes taking the Premier League by storm but obviously not Tite.

Only two sub appearances against Switzerland and Cameroon in Bruno’s Qatar World Cup experience.

Bruno Guimaraes now on his way back to Tyneside with a huge point to prove.

I have a very good feeling that it is Newcastle United who are going to benefit hugely.

Croatia may have had only one shot on target all night barring penalties but with 51% possession it summed up how Brazil failed to dominate this match as they should have done.

Remaining Qatar World Cup schedule:

Friday 9 December

First Quarter-Final

Brazil 1 Croatia 1 (Croatia win 4-2 on penalties)

Second Quarter-Final

Holland 2 Argentina 2 (Argentina win 4-3 on penalties)

Saturday 10 December 7pm

Third Quarter-Final

Morocco v Portugal (3pm)

Fourth Quarter-Final

England v France (7pm)

Tuesday 13 December

First Semi-Final

Croatia v Argentina (7pm)

Wednesday 14 December

Second Semi-Final

England or France v Morocco or Portugal (7pm)

Saturday 17 December

Third place play-off (3pm)

Sunday 18 December

Qatar World Cup Final (3pm)

