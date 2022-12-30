Opinion

BBC Sport pundit sees only good times continuing at Newcastle United

Some interesting comments from this BBC Sport pundit on Newcastle United.

Chris Sutton seeing only the good times continuing for Newcastle United.

The enforced World Cup break seeing NUFC return with wins in league and cup, the victory at Leicester perhaps the most impressive of all this season. Away from home against a team that had won six of their last seven games and scored 16 goals, conceding only one, Newcastle simply blew the Foxes away with a rapid early onslaught.

Credit to Jesse Marsch for keeping the spirit of Bielsa at Leeds United, however, you can’t help but think this could be the ideal opposition for Eddie Howe and his players.

The Leeds Premier League games so far have produced more goals (52 v 48) than those involving league leaders Arsenal, The only problem is…that the majority (29) of those goals have ended up in the Leeds net. Only the bottom two and Bournemouth have conceded more.

The BBC Sport man declaring ‘We know Leeds will give it everything but Newcastle are solid at the back and they have got plenty of goals in them too.’

In their last eight games (all competitions), Newcastle have won all eight games, scoring 16 goals and conceded only two.

For Leeds, in their last nine games (all competitions), they have won two and lost seven, scoring 13 and conceding 20. To put that into perspective, in their 19 games this season, Newcastle have only conceded 12 goals in total.

Nobody is kidding themselves that any game is won before Newcastle take the pitch BUT if showing a similar high press and attacking threat as at Leicester, combined with the usual solid defending, it all adds up to NUFC looking very strong favourites.

This is even more so when you look at Newcastle’s home Premier League record compared to the Leeds away one.

Newcastle undefeated at home with five wins and three draws, scoring 17 and conceding five (three of those were against Man City).

Whilst Leeds away have one win and one draw, plus five defeats, scoring 10 and conceding 17. Only four clubs have conceded more away goals and they have all played one more away game than Leeds.

As Chris Sutton points out to BBC Sport, Leeds had a tough reintroduction back after the World Cup, Man City winning 3-1 at Elland Road and the scoreline could have been far worse.

As I say, no Newcastle fans take anything for granted (or they shouldn’t) and Leeds have shown they can score goals and pull off a surprise, such as winning at Anfield at the end of October.

However, as well as having a cup match to blow away the cobwebs after the World Cup break and then that confidence boosting demolition of Leicester, Newcastle have had two and a half more days to prepare for Saturday’s match – when the final whistle went against Man City, Leeds only had 65 hours before kick-off at St James’ Park.

If Newcastle could end this calendar year with a win over Leeds, Eddie Howe would have overseen this Newcastle United Premier League record across the whole of 2022 – Played 36 Won 22 Drawn 8 Lost 6.

Chris Sutton goes for a 2-0 home win and it would make it an outstanding and very happy New Year for us all, with yet another victory in 2022.

Chris Sutton talking to BBC Sport:

“Leeds found it tough going against Manchester City on Wednesday and this is another difficult game for them because Newcastle are playing with so much confidence at the moment.

“We know Leeds will give it everything but Newcastle are solid at the back and they have got plenty of goals in them too.

“Prediction is Newcastle 2 Leeds 0.”

