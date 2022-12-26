Opinion

BBC Sport comments from ‘neutrals’ – Very interesting on Newcastle United after Leicester match

Intriguing to read through these BBC Sport comments, following on from Newcastle’s superb 3-0 victory at Leicester.

The comments from neutrals especially telling…

A little different to what Newcastle United fans have come to expect from the BBC Sport ‘neutrals’!

The BBC Sport comments from neutrals have in the past just been overwhelmingly a catalogue of abuse aimed at NUFC supporters.

Quite amazing how repeatedly so many fans of so many other clubs are interested in Newcastle United AND are bothered enough to go to the effort of leaving such lovely endearing messages. Particularly the stuff about the Newcastle United owners and the media inspired pile-ons that NUFC fans have become used to, when blamed for who now owns their club.

On this occasion though, politics (almost!) completely absent amongst the comments (occasional mackem with the crayons out…?), or at the very least more concentrating on the football side of things.

The BBC Sport readers comments, mainly from neutrals, although some Leicester fans also contributing…

‘Poor from us. Second best in every department. Well done Newcastle, deserved win.’

‘We were total rubbish,well done Newcastle,you outplayed and outsung us,hope you do a Leicester and win the league.’

‘Agreed. I’d be really pleased as a Leicester fan to see Newcastle win the league.’

‘Playing like Almiron is what we all aspire to.’

‘Great support today. Super geordies.’

‘Lots of geordies support SAFC.’

‘Have to say the chants from the away support were hilarious at times, they didn’t stop all game.

Newcastle still looking dangerous and Bruno was a star again.

I’d be surprised if Rogers last till the end of the season, very poor again.’

‘Newcastle are using there blood money to good affect.

No disrespect to Eddie Howe and the players who are brilliant but the Saudi owners shouldn’t be allowed to own a football club.’

‘Played 2 more games than everyone else.’

‘Wow. Newcastle look like they are challenging for 2nd or 3rd place on current form. Well done.’

‘Newcastle have Eddie Howe

We’ve got Brendan Rodgers…. NO CONTEST.’

‘Again shows what a good manager can do.’

‘And a fair amount of Saudi blood money.’

‘Some really delightful play by Newcastle, I was impressed.’

‘Chelsea Loyalist here,but commenting as a neutral.

Leicester are a good side, Rodgers is a good manager, he got Leicester on a roll before the WC and they will bounce back.

Newcastle are definitely title contenders, but title winners?

Probably not this season,definitely will be T4 finish and with Eddie Howe Newcastle are to be feared,the sleeping giant has awakened.

The potential is unlimited…’

‘Not a Newcastle fan but good luck to them I say.

Nice to see some different contenders in the top six rather than the same old same old, hope it continues and it shakes up the end of season battle.’

‘Well done Newcastle. Kudos to Eddie Howe for getting the best out of these players

Yes he has bought in a few but the fees have hardly been what the media touted regardless of what some trolls say.

Genuinely think Newcastle deserve a CL spot.

As for Leicester…some good players in there who I expect to be snapped up in summer if this continues. Time for Rodgers to move on perhaps.’

‘As an AFCB fan I’m loving the success NUFC are having under Eddie Howe,well done.’

‘Great result for Newcastle….Eddie Howe has done an incredible job.’

‘More and more pundit’s jumping on the NUFC bandwagon. Glory hunters, one and all.’

‘Newcastle are certainly guaranteed top 4 and if they keep pushing, who knows they might achieve something special.’

‘Most Mackems couldn’t give two monkeys about a team funded by supporters of torture and execution.’

‘I thought Newcastle played well… Leicester 3rd in the form league leading up to kick off.’

‘Newcastle went for it from the KO and fair play they forced Leicester into making mistakes which led to goals, they hunted in packs, Leicester need to concentrate on beating teams like Wolves, Everton, WHU, Fulham, Brentford,also they need a squad.

Newcastle have seriously got the basics correct and if they buy the right players they will be a force.’

Stats from BBC Sport:

Leicester 0 Newcastle 3 – Monday 26 December 3pm

Goals:

Newcastle United:

Wood Pen 3, Almiron 7, Joelinton 32

Leicester:

(Half-time stats in brackets)

Possession was Leicester 60% (46%) Newcastle 40% (54%)

Total shots were Leicester 8 (2) Newcastle 12 (7)

Shots on target were Leicester 2 (0) Newcastle 5 (4)

Corners were Leicester 5 (3) Newcastle 5 (2)

Referee: Jarred Gillett

Crowd: 32,185 (3,300 Newcastle)

Newcastle United:

Pope, Trippier, Schar, Botman, Burn, Bruno, Longstaff (Anderson 90+2), Willock (Murphy 84), Almiron (Saint-Maximin 83), Joelinton, Wood (Ritchie 88)

Unused Subs:

Darlow, Lascelles, Targett, Manquillo, Fraser

