BBC Sport comments from ‘neutrals’ – Very interesting on Newcastle United after Leeds match

Intriguing to read through these BBC Sport comments, following on from Newcastle’s surprise 0-0 draw against Leeds.

The comments from neutrals especially telling…

A little different to what Newcastle United fans have come to expect from the BBC Sport ‘neutrals’!

The BBC Sport comments from neutrals have in the past just been overwhelmingly a catalogue of abuse aimed at NUFC supporters.

Quite amazing how repeatedly so many fans of so many other clubs are interested in Newcastle United AND are bothered enough to go to the effort of leaving such lovely endearing messages. Particularly the stuff about the Newcastle United owners and the media inspired pile-ons that NUFC fans have become used to, when blamed for who now owns their club.

On this occasion though, politics (almost!) completely absent amongst the comments (occasional mackem with the crayons out…?), or at the very least more concentrating on the football side of things.

The BBC Sport readers comments, mainly from neutrals, although some the odd Newcastle supporter and fair few Leeds fans also contributing…

‘Neutral here.

Yeah, Leeds rode their luck but dogged defending earned them a deserved draw.

Anyone that blames ‘oil money’, ‘Saudi-backing’ and ‘sports-washing’ is just jealous.

Newcastle have spent nothing compared to Man U, Man C, Liverpool and Chelsea over the last few years and it’s good to have Newcastle in the mix!

I love that fans of other clubs hate Newcastle though.’

‘Thought Meslier was excellent. Man of the match. Great save at Woods feet.’

‘Leeds fan ere.. What a battling defensive display against a relentless Toon.

Offered nothing upfront really but as a man gave everything 100%

Newcastle will play worse and win easily.’

‘Excellent point against a very good team, but Newcastle’s finishing was dire.’

‘Both massive sides.

The north will rise again…’

‘Feisty game. Newcastle would win that 9 times out of 10, but fair play to Leeds who turned up and and defended really well.’

‘Thanks Leeds. It goes to show that footy’s not all about greasy grubby oil money!’

‘Brilliant result Leeds against a resurgent Newcastle. It feels like a victory.’

‘Leeds rode their luck and was hanging on, but the way the Newcastle players reacted in stoppage time played right into Leeds hands. I know its frustrating but get used to it if you want to be a top 4 club, teams set up not to lose. You have to break them down !!!!!!!’

‘Newcastle dominated that game, Leeds extremely lucky.’

‘Eddie Howe will be sacked within 10mths.’

‘Amazing what a big full of cash (and yes a decent manager) can do for a team. Certs to go down last year, now look at them. We can’t compete. Radz. & Co. don’t have the cash & I don’t think the 49ers have either. Good luck to mags. Fingers crossed for us.

Excellent point anyway.’

‘I only watch newcastle when they play us but how does Wood get in over Wilson? Also how is Saint-Maximinat start on the bench, as a Leeds fan happy with a point I thought we held on more than once. Newcastle probably not happy with a point but they didn’t lose ground on city at least.’

‘A bad result for Newcastle and one which could prove very costly come the end of the season!’

‘Back to back games with 1 shot on target for Leeds. Since when did we switch to anti football? Hopefully that improves in the game against hapless West Ham.’

‘Great point for Leeds.

I loved watching Newcastle in the Keegan era.not quite the same today,but they look a serious team.Good luck to both

PNE Fan.’

Stats from BBC Sport:

Newcastle 0 Leeds 0 – Saturday 31 December 3pm

Goals:

Newcastle United:

Leeds:

(Half-time stats in brackets)

Possession was Leeds 41% (49%) Newcastle 59% (51%)

Total shots were Leeds 8 (6) Newcastle 16 (9)

Shots on target were Leeds 1 (0) Newcastle 5 (3)

Corners were Leeds 3 (3) Newcastle 9 (4)

Referee: Simon Hooper

Newcastle United:

Pope, Trippier, Schar, Botman, Burn, Bruno, Longstaff, Willock (Saint-Maximin 64), Almiron (Murphy 84), Joelinton, Wood (Wilson 64)

Unused Subs:

Darlow, Lascelles, Ritchie, Lewis, Manquillo, Anderson

