BBC Sport comments from ‘neutrals’ – Very interesting after Leicester v Newcastle quarter-final draw

Intriguing to read through these BBC Sport comments, following on from Newcastle’s progress in the Carabao Cup and the quarter-final draw on Thursday night..

The comments from neutrals especially telling…

A little different to what Newcastle United fans have come to expect from the BBC Sport ‘neutrals’?

The BBC Sport comments from neutrals have in the past just been overwhelmingly a catalogue of abuse aimed at NUFC supporters.

Quite amazing how repeatedly so many fans of so many other clubs are interested in Newcastle United AND are bothered enough to go to the effort of leaving such lovely endearing messages. Particularly the stuff about the Newcastle United owners and the media inspired pile-ons that NUFC fans have become used to, when blamed for who now owns their club.

On this occasion though, politics (almost) forgotten, with an interesting / amusing debate on the Carabao Cup draw that threw up these four quarter-final ties:

Man Utd v Charlton

Southampton v Man City

Forest v Wolves

Newcastle v Leicester

The BBC Sport readers comments, mainly from neutrals, although odd one from Leicester and Newcastle fans as well…

‘It took an hour after the game to draw eight balls, unbelievable !! had to listen to Carragher,Richards and others spouting on about absoluetly nothing when everyone just wanted them to get on with it !!!’

‘Some good ties and should be intresting to see who reaches the Semis.

The Newcastle Utd v Leicester City draw looks like the standout tie.’

‘Who did Liverpool get?’

‘I don’t know about these midnight draw’s though…’

‘I see Charlton have an easy draw.’

‘Home draw Leicester, should be fun. Bottom line is though, NUFC as I am, if man c really want to win it they will.’

‘That is the unfortunate truth with no end in sight. The way it stands right now, your club is the only one that is likely to challenge them in the near future because of the money you will have available to compete with City, but only if you adopt the same BS sponsorship tactics to falsely inflate revenue that City deploys. United and/or Liverpool could also get wealthy owners.’

‘Standout tie for many, particularly for supporters in the midlands, obviously Forest – Wolves.

History, respect, between east and west. Great support, and both will fancy that semi final.’

‘Forest and Wolves could go either way. The rest are pretty much a given as to who will likely progress to the semis.

My money still on Newcastle to win it this year.’

‘You really think that NUFC will end their 68 year drought ?! It would be sensational, and put them on a par with the likes of Oxford and Luton….’

‘Why don’t you all wake up ? Hot ball cold ball is EXACTLY what goes on. Man Utd always drawn at home in cup competitions? Always against the weakest team left in it ? Total football propaganda. That’s why it took so long for the draw. Old Trafford in the oven : weakest team in the freezer. Total corruption.’

‘Finishing in a euro place will be a target for Newcastle but they’ve waited so long for a trophy I think they’ll progress to the final. I like forest and wolves but they’ve both had a poor season and whoever wins might find a cup semi is just the boost they need to kick on. I don’t fancy saints chances and despite their heroics against Brighton, I expect Man Utd to progress.’

‘United v City at St James’ Park should be a decent game.’

‘I’m lining up behind Newcastle this year. I remember the days if Faustino Asprilla and Davide Ginola. Heady and exciting days.’

‘Could be the best opportunity for Newcastle to win a trophy. I can’t remember the last time they did, have they ever won anything??’

‘City’s to loose now 2nd best team in England are out only Newcastle are dangerous then forest.’

‘It’s a tough away trip for us to St James Park. I dont fancy our chances and hope that Maddison is not lining up for them against us either.’

‘I reckon Newcastle will edge that final against City.’

‘But Newcastle are playing City in the quarters, not the final.’

