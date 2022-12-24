Opinion

BBC Sport analysis – Have Newcastle United just been lucky or do they deserve top four position?

An interesting piece of analysis from BBC Sport.

They have been looking at how the current situation is in the Premier League.

With football set to kick off again on Boxing Day, the top tier swings into action once more.

However, BBC Sport looking more closely at those results AND performances so far, that have led to this Premier League table at Christmas:

BBC Sport analysis on the Premier League 2022/23 season so far:

‘While obviously results are what matter most, form can be temporary and luck can be fickle in football, so taking a look under the hood at a team’s expected goals numbers can help us see how much permanent class they have been showing so far and how the rest of their season could pan out.’

BBC Sport using these two table to show how the Premier League clubs have really performed and how much they owe to luck, or not…

…and this one

Then the BBC Sport conclusions:

‘Unsurprisingly, Manchester City have been the most dominant team in the Premier League this season. Having said that, the champions have not been as commanding as last season – their expected goal difference has dropped from 1.9 per game to 1.2 – and have relied more on Erling Haaland’s excellent efficiency.

This could be good news for Arsenal, who are not only ahead of the champions in the table but also within touching distance of them in terms of expected goals, showing that the Gunners are not just in a hot run of early-season form but do actually have the foundations for a potential title challenge.

Newcastle’s impressive rise under Eddie Howe has also been built on solid ground, with the North East club deservedly in the top four alongside Tottenham, who themselves have made a strong start to the season despite unease over their style of play.’

Finally, BBC Sport producing this Premier League table that would have been the case, based on their analysis of the underlying performances of the 20 clubs…

As you can see, this is the important bit, the bottom line.

In the real table, Newcastle United are third in the table.

Whilst in this BBC Sport underlying performance analysis that ALSO backs up how NUFC deserve to be in third place.

Contrast that with say Man Utd, fifth in the real table but lucky to be there based on the underlying stats, placed tenth in this table.

Likewise Chelsea, eighth in the real table but lucky to be even that high, down as low as fifteenth in the BBC Sport analysis.

Yes it is all about results at the end of the day BUT this analysis shows that Newcastle United have been getting the results that they deserve, it hasn’t been based on luck. This very much suggesting that if Eddie Howe and his players keep doing all the things they have been doing, in training and on matchdays, no reason why it isn’t more than possible that they can continue their excellent form.

