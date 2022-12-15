Opinion

Bayer Leverkusen away 2003 – Newcastle United how it was, when it was

I’m sitting on the train one Sunday, returning from a trip to Glasgow, where I had been spending the weekend with me pal Kyle and his wife, when me phone rings.

“Alreet stupid boy,” another one of Monty’s pet nicknames for me.

“We’re flying 930am to Dusseldorf for a match against last season’s Champions League runners-up Bayer leverkusen, so divvent forget to pack an extra holdall.”

We hit toon international at 730am and it seemed like most of the lads had travelled over on the Sunday.

So it’s a quick flight to Germany and by dinner time we’re on the drink by the Rhine just then four of us – me, Monty, JF and me pal Sean.

Now JF was proper old school Auf Wiedersehen, having worked on the building there in the 80s.

The plan was to have one night in Dusseldorf and after the match, a night in Cologne.

A quiet night and it’s off to Cologne to check into our hotel. Check in, then head out into Cologne to see who’s playing out.

First up we bump into the Hexham mags Pete L, Richard and anorexic Kev.

They tell us that yesterday (the Monday) the three of them were having a quiet stein, when a mob of Cologne fans walked in proclaiming they fought (and beat) Luckypool, Man Utd and Celtic fans and now we fight youse. So Peter tells them righto, come back later when we have got our mob together. Anyway, a load of the Gremlins turn up and word gets around what has been said.

All the lads get settled down for a session, wondering if the Germans will show.

Anyways, a few hours on the beer and the lads are playing pool when Johnny the diver appears at the bar, with the lads about to tell him the tale, when Johnny announces “right lads the Cologne mob is here.”

So Rod D and the boys are out. BANG and it’s right off, with the new acquired pool cues coming in handy as the Gremlins take apart the Cologne boys. Sending them with their tails between their legs, with one of the Cologne lot shouting “we will be waiting for you tomorrow when you get back from Leverkusen.”

Sounds interesting, as we then proceed to have our normal pre-match bender, then taxis ordered for the 15km ride to Leverkusen. Which we found out was a small inconsequential little place with a far inferior stadium and apparently their fans have chips on their shoulders due to Cologne’s regional superiority (remind you of anywhere?!!!!!).

Into the match andy we are 2-0 and then 3-1 up in no time with Shola and Lua running Bayer Leverkusen ragged. It remains 3-1 at full-time and another European masterclass from SBR and the lads.

Back to the station for the short trip to Cologne and as we’re pulling in, Monty wonders if that mob of Cologne will show up, as it’s well past midnight and freezing cold, plus they’d had their backsides tanned the night before.

We alight the train with all the Gremlins heading back into town and we head for a taxi back to the hotel for a night cap. Well Monty says, doesn’t look like the Cologne fans are showing up tonight as we laugh along…WRONG. We turn the corner nearing the taxi rank and I see one of their spotters pointing us out.

Now JF was in remission from cancer at the time so I told Monty “get him in a cab” as I turned to see these three lumps heading straight for me, the biggest lad was at least 7ft tall and to make it worse, he then pulls out a cosh from his jacket. With me thinking “for you Tommy the war is over”…I decide to just steam into them. Next thing I know though, I am slammed into a wall with my arms behind my back and feel the fluffy bracelets go on. I get spun around to see two of their lads in cuffs and four undercover bizzies trying to arrest Arthur the Aryan, but with rather limited success.

Getting my bearings, my arresting officer is a young lass. So what do I do banged up aboard? I do what any Englishman does. I start talking loudly and slowly (because when unable to speak the local lingo that’s how to make the locals understand you).

Well young Helga buys my story of wrong place wrong time, even escorts me to the taxi rank where the three of us head back together for a night cap (should have been four of us but Sean got that drunk before the match, he’s missed it. You’d be surprised how many times this happened at European games.

Home the next day all safe, with JF finally beating his cancer, only to later pass away three years ago this month.

A couple of photos for you.

This one is the Hexham mags Peter, Richard and Kev:

Then this one is the Gremlins:

RIP JF.

