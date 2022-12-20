Opinion

Barry Venison – I can still remember his beaming face now

Easily recognisable in the 1980s and early 1990s with his long blonde mullet, Consett-born Barry Venison joined Kevin Keegan’s Newcastle United team from Liverpool on the 31st July 1992.

Earlier in his career, Barry had been the youngest ever player, aged just 20, to captain a team (Sunderland) in a major Wembley final.

He hit the ground running at Newcastle in the 1992/93 season along with the rest of his new teammates, as the Toon went on an amazing eleven game winning streak in the league.

If you watch the famous Liam O’Brien free-kick at Roker Park during this run, keep watching the celebrations afterwards. O’Brien knew instantly what he had just done, but most of his teammates hadn’t initially cottoned on (same as most of the fans packing the Roker End). You then see the face of the ecstatic Barry Venison as Liam begins to wheel away.

Barry was excellent at celebrating other people’s goals and he only ever scored four league goals himself.

Venison was tremendous for Newcastle United in our First Division title winning team of 1992/93, perfectly complementing our other excellent full-back John Beresford.

They both thrived after our promotion and Keegan’s entertainers finished third in the Premiership in 1993/94.

After the arrival of Swiss international right-back Marc Hottiger following the 1994 World Cup in the USA, Kevin Keegan asked Barry to play in a new midfield role in the 1994/95 season.

Barry Venison was the consummate professional and took upon this new role with relish.

He looked like he had been playing in midfield all his life and Barry Venison was called up for England.

In 1995, Barry’s old boss at Liverpool, Graeme Souness came knocking, and with Keegan’s team in a transitional period personnel-wise, he was sold to Galatasaray for a reasonably hefty fee.

I often mention players ‘who got it’ about Newcastle United, the area and the fans.

Barry is definitely one of those ‘who got it’.

I know he was born in the North East…but Barry was a brave lad because he had previously played for our local rivals.

Nobody wore their heart on their sleeve more than Barry Venison when he pulled on the famous black and white stripes.

If you ever feel down in the dumps, revisit our 1992/93 season on Youtube and the sight of Barry Venison celebrating somebody else’s goal.

When folk talk about team spirit, I am always reminded of him.

His only goal for Newcastle United came against Aston Villa at a packed St James’ Park and in Barry’s own words ‘it was a 20 yard screamer’.

I can still remember his beaming face now.

HTL

