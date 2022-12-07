Opinion

Barcelona away 1997 – How it was, when it was

Many moons ago when I was a young pup learning my trade at the fruit and veg market, I used to meet on a daily basis some right old characters.

One of the more notable faces I met was a lad called Monty, he was kind of Wallsend’s answer to Del Boy at the time.

More importantly he was a massive toon fan, home and away, so we hit it off right away. He was also associated with the Newcastle firm of the NME / mental Central.

So one Saturday I am in the central station for an away (QPR). Great, none of my mates have turned up and it looks like I am on my own.

Anyway, in walks Monty, who spots me and comes owa, says “Alreet young Mallabar, if you’re on your own, come with us.”

Meeting all those lads and suddenly I had friends for life.

After that, me and Monty became great mates, travelling all over watching us and even getting season tickets together in the East Stand, which we still have to this day.

Let me tell you a little about Monty. He loves his grub and boy can he swear.

Years go by and we just miss out on the league and we’re still at every game. Monty left the fruit and veg market and I think set up a gardening business. At least I think so, because every time I asked him about graft, he would just say that he’s just had a nice little fencing job!!!

Anyway, we lose out on the league to Man Utd…but at least we’re in the Champions League. We draw Barcelona, get in, nou camp here we come.

Now at this time Monty had upped his swearing ability and was now inserting swear words into normal words. So he phones me one night and the conversation goes like this…”Tony I’ve booked myself and wor lass a holiday in bar”fu..ing”bados. So don’t worry, I’ve booked us on Terrys plane for Barcelona and see you in two weeks time.

Two weeks later we are on our way to Barcelona via Brussels, as Terry forgot he’d booked us, because he hadn’t spoken to Monty to confirm it. Never mind, we sort our own flights out, arrange to meet at Toon International, with Monty’s last words being, bring an extra holdall as I will be getting us some wages!!!

Landed in Barcelona and we’re out exploring, meeting old friends.

Then it’s match day and early doors down the Ramblas and it’s rammed. Hard to get served in the bars as it was cokka. So Monty comes up with the great idea of “let’s drink bottles of wine instead of pints.” What could possibly go wrong?

Well, Chargesheet turned up and we got rather squiffy to say the least.

Now for that game, the toon had put coaches on from the port of Barcelona that included a match ticket for £40. We get on the bus, get out match tickets and work out that the face value of the tickets is £8. Just goes to show you the club were ripping the fans off, way before FCB turned up.

Get to the ground and it’s now lashing down. We’re up in the gods ( think level 7 on steroids). We lose 1-0 with Tino have a terrible game compared to the home leg. It actually turns out it was Des Hamilton…Whoops.

Back to the Ramblas to continue the party, when a mob of local Morrocan youths turn up. Cue, all the lads chase after them. Well, I decided this is a set up…and sure enough, 30 seconds later all the lads come running past me being chased by the riot police, dishing out plenty of clumps with their rather large batons.

I have been all over Europe watching us and I swear with the foreign bizzies, it’s a perk of the job to go around indiscriminately hitting the visiting fans (I knaa, cue the world’s smallest violin).

Make it back to the hotel and next morning we are in a taxi to the airport, Monty asks, did you bring that extra holdall?

Hit the airport and it’s straight into the duty free. Monty produces a massive wad of notes and asks the lass serving, can I have every Dolly Parton (carton) of Regal King Size you have? Well, we fill our bags, he gives her this massive wad…and gets change from it. So he also gets a couple of Lambert and Butler to put in in ours hand luggage for our pal Norman.

And I suddenly get this feeling of dread…

We check our tab holdalls in to go in the cargo of the plane, then make our way through customs. This young lass pats us down, everything fine, looks through our hand luggage, finds the two cartons, looks at us and I know the game is up.

She wants to look in our checked in bags and so ten minutes later we are air side in an interrogation room with some heavy duty looking customs blokes. Who break out in big smiles as our bags are opened to reveal our booty.

We offer up a couple of he said / she said stories which they are not buying. They have a bit of a conflab. Monty is losing his tabs and we’re getting deported with a one year exclusion order to keep out of Spain. Oh well – win some, lose some.

It was pretty relaxed with the guards, as one went out to sort the paperwork out and small talk was made about last night’s match.

Then there is a knock on the office door and in walks this General Pinochet double.

The mood changes instantly, as all the guards jump to attention to salute this bloke.

General Pinochet is not a happy little camper and is in discussion with the guards.

Now, I don’t speak Spanish…but I could tell by the mood change that Monty wasn’t getting on any flight and instead was looking at a trip to the Spanish big house.

General Pinochet is about to lay down the law when I think…Monty and me have been through so much, I cannot let them take him to the big house before he gets seen by a judge. So before General Pinochet starts to speak, I say there’s been a misunderstanding and that actually half the tabs are mine.

Mmm, GP has a think and I can feel the mood change. As he says ok, if that’s the case ( the tabs are both 50/50), you can go and get your flight.

So, it ends up with Monty getting a two year deportation order and me a one year one, phew. Anyway, we missed our flight but got booked on the next one, which meant we didn’t get back to Toon International until 9.30pm later that night.

Come out of the airport and there’s only one taxi at the rank.

Monty goes to get in its first and I go…what gives you the right to get it first (Now at the time I was getting a rather painful divorce after my then wife went off with another bloke)?

Monty replies, well your lass has fu..ed off so you’ve got nowt to rush hyem for!!!

We both burst out laughing, as we realise what an absurd situation we had just been in.

Oh…and his two year ban from Spain.

A couple of months later he went to Lanza”ba..ard”rote!!!

