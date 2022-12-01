News

Attempts to have St James’ Park used for big boxing rematch

BBC Sport are reporting that St James’ Park could host a big boxing rematch.

The first fight took place in front of a huge crowd at the O2 Arena in London, Savannah Marshall narrowly losing to Claressa Shields.

Local boxer Marshall was introduced to the crowd at the Women’s FA Cup tie last weekend at St James’ Park when an amazing crowd of over 28,000 saw the NUFC Women’s team come from a goal down to win.

Now there are wheels in motion to try and get that rematch put on at St James’ Park.

BBC Sport report – 1 December 2022:

British middleweight Savannah Marshall hopes to bring her proposed rematch with undisputed champion Claressa Shields to her native north east next summer.

Hartlepool’s Marshall lost on points to American Shields in one of the fights of the year in October.

“I have got a rematch, and there’s talk of having it at Newcastle’s St James’ Park,” Marshall told BBC Radio Tees.

“The television company is really pushing it, so that’s something to look forward to.”

Shields’ victory cemented her legacy as one of the best fighters in the world, extending her unbeaten record to 13-0.

But former WBO champion Marshall, 31, said: “I’ve seen the best version of Claressa. I don’t think she can get any better than that, I really don’t. And I think I can get better.

“Even though I lost, it’s like I’ve won with all the response I’ve had. The whole of the north east got behind me, which is rare for women’s sport.

“The difference with this defeat is I did everything I could on the night. I didn’t leave anything in the ring or the gym.

“Although it didn’t go my way, I still think I can beat her.”

