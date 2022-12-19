Opinion

Appeal for Newcastle v Bournemouth tickets – Can you help?

Can you help me with Newcastle v Bournemouth tickets?

I’m a long time Newcastle fan and reader of The Mag from Vancouver, Canada.

I’m over in the UK with my family over Christmas.

We arrived yesterday (Sunday), in London overnight, off to Edinburgh this (Monday) morning.

Was keen to take my 10 year old to St James’ Park to see a match but sadly the timing to do so didn’t work.

That was, until the Bournemouth cup match got pushed forward a day.

So I’m now scrambling to get Newcastle v Bournemouth tickets and really not sure where to start.

Wondering if you might have some advice.

Still in Edinburgh tomorrow (Tuesday), figured we’d pop down on the train, stay the night.

Not seeing a lot in the way of Newcastle v Bournemouth tickets.

Back home for ice hockey I’d just pick up two tickets from scalpers before a match, not sure if that’s a reliable approach over here.

Is that something you’d recommend?

Any insight would be much appreciated.

Best,

Mike Fraser

(***ED: We have been in touch with Mike and offered to help by making his situation public to other Newcastle United fans. If you have a couple of Newcastle v Bournemouth tickets that you can sell to him and make his son’s day / night and trip memorable, please email Mike Fraser direct at [email protected])

