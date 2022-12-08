Opinion

Allan Saint-Maximin talks about love, hard work and building foundations

Allan Saint-Maximin hasn’t started a Premier League game since August.

However, he is full of positives as Newcastle United now swing into friendly action and accelerate the preparations for the return of competitive football later this month.

A friendly today against Al-Hilal (5pm UK time kick-off) kicks thinks off as Eddie Howe and his players build up to the league and cup matches that are now on the horizon.

After returning from injury, Allan Saint-Maximin has been named on the bench four times in Premier League games. However, with four victories and 14 goals scored in that quartet of PL matches, along with others ASM has been left waiting for his chance to get back in.

It has been seemingly easy for some fans to forget just how good Allan Saint-Maximin has been…and will be again, in this Newcastle United first team, his last 16 PL starts producing ten wins, three draws and only two defeats, NUFC averaging more than two points per game over those sixteen PL matches.

After helping Newcastle to a win over Forest and a valuable point at Brighton, Allan Saint-Maximin was then man of the match for Newcastle United in his final two PL starts before injury at the end of August.

Absolutely superb against Man City in that 3-3 draw, best player on the pitch as he created all three Newcastle goals, then once again United’s best at Wolves, a very good display and superb late volleyed goal rescuing a point.

Despite not getting a PL start since August, Allan Saint-Maximin making clear that he is not going anywhere, he has laid down foundations on Tyneside, where he lives isn’t just a house, this is his home.

Allan Saint-Maximin declaring ‘I will always be a Newcastle fan. I love the club so much’, the feeling is mutual for the vast majority of supporters and once he is back playing regularly in the first team, the current critics / doubters will be reminded of just how good he is and indeed just how good he was, even when Newcastle were struggling under Steve Bruce.

Allan Saint-Maximin talking ahead of today’s friendly against Al-Hilal, reflecting on the last 14 months since the Newcastle United takeover and the changes it has brought about:

“It is very nice.

“It is like finding your first house.

“You have found a very nice house, you know what you are going to build, you start to see the potential there and you (are then) like Wow!

“This is huge!

“This (comparing Newcastle United and where you choose to live) is a great example, as I really feel at home here.

“This is a different place now (since the takeover).

“There are a lot of beautiful houses in the world now…but there are some houses where you think…this is my home.

“It is this feeling I have in Newcastle.

“Sometimes when you start everything isn’t perfect.

“Then you work very hard, you start to see everything change.

“You have the choice to go to another club….you just say no.

“I will believe until the end at this club.

“I want to give back the love that they give me.

“Anything can happen now (at Newcastle United).

“I will always be a Newcastle fan.

“I love the club so much.”

