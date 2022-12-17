News

Allan Saint-Maximin now itching to put difficult times behind him and join top four push

Allan Saint-Maximin hasn’t started a Premier League game since August, with only one starting eleven since then in the much changed team that beat Crystal Palace in the League Cup.

After returning from that early season injury, Allan Saint-Maximin has been named on the bench four times in Premier League games. However, with four victories and 14 goals scored in that quartet of PL matches, along with others ASM has been left waiting for his chance to get back in.

It has been seemingly easy for some fans to forget just how good Allan Saint-Maximin has been…and will be again, in this Newcastle United first team, his last 16 PL starts producing ten wins, three draws and only two defeats, NUFC averaging more than two points per game over those sixteen PL matches.

After helping Newcastle to a win over Forest and a valuable point at Brighton, Allan Saint-Maximin was then man of the match for Newcastle United in his final two PL starts before injury at the end of August.

Absolutely superb against Man City in that 3-3 draw, best player on the pitch as he created all three Newcastle goals, then once again United’s best at Wolves, a very good display and superb late volleyed goal rescuing a point.

Now Allan Saint-Maximin is itching to get back into action, hopefully using today’s friendly against Rayo Vallecano as a springboard to a return to Premier League inclusion, with of course Bournemouth in the League Cup on Tuesday, ahead of Leicester away in the Premier League in nine days time:

“It has been a very difficult time for me, because I put in a lot of work during pre-season, to be able to come back fit and to be the best I can.

“I started very well, a great game against Manchester City, one of the best games I have ever played for Newcastle.

“After that, losing 1-0 against Wolves and I scored a nice goal to get a draw for the team.

“It was a bad moment after (the Wolves game) because I felt pain in my hamstring.

“A very difficult time for me because always when you see the team play, you want to be able to help them.”

Marcus Thuram has been starring at the World Cup and continues to be linked to Newcastle United, Allan Saint-Maximin talking about his mate:

“If I’m honest, I have had a chat with him (about Newcastle United).

“I have known this guy a long time and he is great player.

“I have played football with him since I was very young and I know all his family, he is an incredible guy.

“He is in a great position to win the World Cup and of course I want my country to win.

“I don’t feel sad (despite not getting into the France World Cup squad himself) because I’m happy for him and for them all.

“When you love your country, the manager has to make a choice.

“Now they might win (the World Cup) again.

“I will just always give my best and I’m sure with the quality I have, one day I will be able to have the chance.

“I’m sure when I get my chance, then I will show what I’m capable of doing.”

Allan Saint-Maximin asked how football fans in France are now seeing Newcastle United from afar:

“In the past when I went back to France, most of the people didn’t talk very good about Newcastle.

“They said that Newcastle United always fight to not go down.

“Now though it is different.

“People have respect (for Newcastle United) when I go back to France.

“I’m very proud.

“When I joined, not everything was perfect (when Mike Ashley was owner and Steve Bruce the head coach).

“I started in a difficult situation, we had very tough times.

“I can’t imagine what the supporters were feeling.

“When you see back then and then you see now…the way we are playing and our position.

“We can’t just think it is guaranteed, we need to fight and try to get what we have deserved for many years.”

