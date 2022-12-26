News

Allan Saint-Maximin conundrum – Newcastle United boss discusses ASM’s future

Allan Saint-Maximin has been conspicuous by his absence.

The last eight Premier League matches seeing Newcastle United picking up 22 points from a possible 24 and the Frenchman starting none of those games.

Indeed, Allan Saint-Maximin has only had 33 Premier League minutes off the bench since August.

However, Eddie Howe still sees ASM as integral to his plans indicating it is very much a case of when, not if, the winger returns to his Premier League starting eleven.

The NUFC Head Coach denies that Allan Saint-Maximin is now being targeted for a supersub role and in truth, when you look at what has actually happened in these matches in October and November, it is self-explanatory.

Whilst it feels a bit like ASM has become a regular on the bench, in actual fact, when it comes to Premier League matches, he came back from injury to the bench against Brentford on 8 October and played the final 12 minutes. Newcastle already leading 3-1 at the time and going on to win 5-1.

Injury / fitness issues then saw Allan Saint-Maximin miss the next three PL matches, before back in the squad on 29 October for the Villa match, ASM getting only the final four minutes with NUFC already 4-0 up and that staying the score.

Staying in the matchday squad for the final two PL matches before the World Cup, he was introduced with 17 minutes to go and Newcastle 3-0 up at Southampton, final score 4-1.

In that win over Chelsea, ASM staying on the bench as instead Eddie Howe introduced Murphy for Willock late on, as the Head Coach looked to see out the win with United one up, rather than needing a match winner / match saver such as Allan Saint-Maximin.

In truth, Allan Saint-Maximin is one of those who has been a victim of the team’s success, in terms of why change things if the team is winning week after week.

However, I do think some fans make the fatal mistake of thinking…Newcastle United winning week after week without ASM, do we really need him? As Eddie Howe makes clear below, the answer to that is an emphatic yes!

Things can change very quickly in football and whether it is results, injuries, or simply individual form, players such as Allan Saint-Maximin will find themselves back in the team as a key player.

I have heard some Newcastle fans saying they would be happy to sell Allan Saint-Maximin.

In reality, Eddie Howe still has a pretty small squad when it comes to real quality and selling somebody like ASM is never going to happen as things stand. Some fans with such short memories as well.

The last two Allan Saint-Maximin PL starts, he was Newcastle’s man of the match in both. Many neutrals (and Newcastle fans!) ranking his performance and creating all three goals against Man City as the best display by and PL player so far this season, then the next (and last) PL start was as Newcastle’s best player and biggest threat at Wolves, ending up scoring the spectacular volley that won a late point.

Eddie Howe talking about Allan Saint-Maximin and his role / future at Newcastle United:

“For me, if Allan Saint-Maximin is unavailable at any time, it is a disaster.

“Because he is unique and he has got those skills that any defender doesn’t want to play against.

“We are just building him fitness-wise back to his best levels.

“Being the player he is, he needs to be able to sprint repeatedly at high levels.

“He is going in the right direction and he is a key player for us.

“He is a real character and we love him for that.

“He has got a really nice personality, he is really good to work with.

“The team has performed really well in his absence, which has been a great thing.

“Ideally, you don’t want to become reliant on any one player.

“If you are, then you are putting yourself in a very difficult position.

“Our aim is to try to build the squad strong enough and robust enough that we can cope with any absence.

“Players don’t view that role (coming off the bench) as necessarily something they want to do on a regular basis, that is a player’s mindset.

“Every player wants to start and play the 90 minutes but you are looking for players who can impact, when you make changes.

“It has very much become a squad game.

“I believe specialists in certain actions, whether that’s coming off the bench, or starting a game for an hour, are going to become more relevant.

“Could that be Allan Saint-Maximin?

“I certainly wouldn’t be having that conversation with Allan.

“He’s absolutely not in that role.

“He is a key player from the off, when he’s 100 per cent fit.”

