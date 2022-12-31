Opinion

Alas it was just the glory hunters who heard me sing “Newcastle gonna win the Premier League”

I have written a few articles on The Mag over time and wrote a piece about being accused of being a Newcastle United glory hunter by a fourteen year old boy.

I work in education in South East London and enjoy the chat about football with the youngsters.

Last year, a few young lads who go to Millwall games told me that they were “Section 38” boys. “Section 38” I asked quizzically. “Yea that is the section we sit in” Such a lack of creativity I thought, you have to think of a decent name if you want to be a football crew.

The lads were solid working class, with a good sense of humour, every time they walked past my room, entertainingly, I would hear them chanting “Geordie boys on a bender….” Or simply the noise of “Mmmiiiiiiillllllllll”

YouTube has a lot to answer for.

I read an article a while back where the author stated that if Newcastle United had any success, he would walk naked down Barrack Road, or words to that effect.

Totally get the sentiment and when the youngsters hear how long ago it was that Newcastle United won anything, there is quiet disbelief and then the obvious mickey-taking by them.

At the end of last season, some of the more knowledgeable young men I work with, asked me how I thought Newcastle United would do this season. My response, which was totally tongue in cheek, but delivered deadpan, was “we are gonna win the league”

Cue laughter and derision from the seventeen year old Man U, Arsenal and Chelsea fans.

The Section 38 boys did not come back after the summer break but the Man U / Arsenal / Chelsea fans did. They asked the same question of me and I gave the same deadpan response.

However, over the Autumn term, being repeatedly asked the same question and me giving the stock reply, their laughter and derision has begun to subside, to be replaced by nods of recognition that maybe Newcastle United has something about them this season.

I managed to get tickets for Spurs away back in October and what a performance that was!

The next day I find myself standing in front of some seventy plus, seventeen / eighteen year olds, waiting for a guest speaker to arrive. One of those moments when I should have filled the time with waffle by telling the audience, what a great educational experience they were about to hear about. But yes, you guessed it, I didn’t.

I could see those same Man U / Arsenal / Chelsea lads staring at me, and, placing my NUFC mug on the lectern and putting my arms in the air, I treated them to a full verse of “we’ve got Bruno in the ……”

Not the most appropriate thing to do within an educational setting I admit, but lots of laughter and smiles followed, while we waited for the speaker to arrive.

Is this the season that Newcastle United arrive and deliver?

I thought it was a shame that the Section 38 boys were not there to see me entertaining an audience with a football chant, alas, it was just the glory hunters, who have never seen “their team” play live who witnessed me singing “Newcastle gonna win the Premier League”

