Opinion

Alarming News, Two Whippets and the Qatar World Cup

Qatar World Cup fever is here. Well, almost.

Now we’re at the business end, I’m taking a little more interest although being able to watch the goals from early afternoon matches on my phone has helped dull the pain of an increasingly more difficult commute home thanks to the failed, deregulated bus model we have in this country.

When viewing some Qatar World Cup highlights the other day, I was alarmed to hear Lineker tell me that the 2026 tournament will feature 48 teams, with a format that comprises 16 groups of three.

Whoa. What is all that about?

First things first though.

After Russia and Qatar, does anyone even know where the 2026 tournament will be staged? A little research told me it’ll be a joint effort, the USA and their neighbours to the north, Canada and the south, Mexico combining to host the greatest sporting event on earth. Just as well Trump didn’t build that wall along the Mexican border.

Okay, so the ’94 tournament was probably one of the worst I can recall, or more to the point, not recall.

A few things didn’t help. England weren’t there thanks to Ronald Koeman, and Diana Ross missed that opening penalty up at Soldier Field, something that didn’t bode well for Roberto Baggio who suffered a similar fate over in Pasadena four weeks later.

My affection for Eire hadn’t properly developed at that point, so ‘missing’ their famous victory over the Italians at the Giant Stadium is something I regret. And, the format was rubbish. Six groups of four, with sixteen teams progressing to the knock out stage, meaning that a team could finish 3rd, having failed to win a single group game, and still progress.

Despite it’s shortcomings, the format at USA ’94 had been around since the ’86 tournament in Mexico. The addition of another eight teams to bolster the sixteen teams that had competed since Switzerland ’54 was something that FIFA recognised as a way of increasing its influence in Africa and Asia. However, it was Spain ’82 where the clumsily designed twenty four team tournament made its first appearance.

And that’s the point of this article.

In Spain, the organising committee arranged the twenty four into six groups of four to compete for the right to progress to the second round. But with ‘only’ the top two from each group progressing, the second round comprised twelve teams, organised into four groups of three. And groups of three do not work, even more so if two are to qualify.

One criticism is that the likelihood of two teams making a deal in the final group match to go through would increase with the three team group format, as would the possibility of teams reaching the knockout stage on fair play, due to an equal number of points, goal difference, goals scored and the head-to-head record.

In Spain, there were some turgid affairs in the second round. The exception being the Paulo Rossi inspired defeat of arguably the greatest team to have never won the World Cup on a sultry afternoon in the Estadio Sarria, the former home of RCD Espanol.

Elsewhere, England were eliminated, despite not losing, and in the group that contained Belgium, USSR and Poland, the Eastern Europeans both beat the Belgians with the Poles progressing by playing out an insipid goalless draw against the Russians in the final match. Enough was enough, hence the different format springing up in Mexico, but it wasn’t until the admission of another eight teams at France ’98 that we finally arrived at the more sensible thirty two becoming sixteen, then eight and so on.

I’ve read that FIFA are open to having a different format in ’26, but you have to wonder whether increasing the number of participants to forty eight is wise. A cursory glance at FIFA’s World rankings suggests that of those in the current top 48 who missed out on Qatar, Erling Haaland and Mo Salah would feature, maybe even Scotland.

However, to get around the problem of three team groups, they’d presumably need to set up twelve groups of four teams. That could lead to a 104 game World Cup if the top two in each group, plus the best eight third placed sides (in order to avoid a knock out stage that wouldn’t work), go through to a thirty two team knockout stage – which is 40 more than will be played at Qatar ’22.

Whatever the format, at least in ’26 we’ll be back to watching in the summer, the tournament switching to its more traditional months of June and July, and if I’m not watching on the bus, at least I’ll no longer need to place reliance on my two whippets keeping me warm whilst taking in the action!

