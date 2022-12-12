News

Alan Shearer delivers verdict on Gareth Southgate’s future

Alan Shearer watched on as England crashed out of the Qatar World Cup.

The former England Captain seeing Harry Maguire allow Olivier Giroud to head home from right in front of goal, then Harry Kane sending his second penalty high into the stands.

No surprise that even as the final whistle blew, the debate was all about what should happen now with Gareth Southgate.

Alan Shearer has absolutely no doubts as to what needs to happen.

The Newcastle and England legend saying Southgate has to stay on as England boss.

Alan Shearer declaring that it is all about looking at the ‘bigger picture’ and that whilst he hasn’t delivered a trophy, Shearer believes there has been major progress in the six years Gareth Southgate has been in charge.

Alan Shearer talking to BBC Sport after defeat for England against France and what should now happen with Gareth Southgate:

“I have no doubt at all that Gareth Southgate should stay on as England manager to take us to the 2024 European Championship.

“I know he hasn’t delivered the trophy we wanted in Qatar, but we have to look at the bigger picture.

“Not only about how we have played at this tournament but also the progress we have made during his six years in charge.

“We were a shambles when Southgate took over in 2016 and it had felt like we were going nowhere. We had been a laughing stock under Roy Hodgson at the Euros earlier that year and then had to contend with the embarrassment of Sam Allardyce’s exit when it had felt like things could not get any worse.

“Compare that to where we are now, after the amazing experiences we have had at three major tournaments with Southgate, and it is probably why losing to France hurts so much.

“We thought we could win this World Cup because of what we’ve done under him in the past, and also what we had shown at this tournament. We were serious contenders for many reasons and Southgate was behind all of them.

“After reaching the semi-finals in Russia four years ago and the final of Euro 2020, going out in the quarter-finals might look like a backward step but we are definitely heading in the right direction with him at the helm.

“We are a better team now than we were in either of those two tournaments, even though we haven’t gone as far this time – and there is far more to come from these players.”

