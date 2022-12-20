News

After Newcastle 1 Bournemouth 0 and other Tuesday results – This is how Carabao Cup looks

The Carabao Cup kicked us off again, after over five weeks without Newcastle United in action.

It wasn’t pretty as a very negative Bournemouth side seemingly came to Tyneside in the hope of a penalty shoot out.

Newcastle the better side but needing an own goal to send Eddie Howe and his team through to the last eight.

Tuesday night seeing the following Carabao Cup results:

MK Dons 0 Leicester 3

Newcastle 1 Bournemouth 0

Southampton 2 Lincoln 1

Wolves 2 Gillingham 0

So the other three matches seeing Premier League clubs defeat lower league opposition.

The remaining four games in the last sixteen are:

Wednesday 21 December

Blackburn v Nottingham Forest (7.45pm)

Charlton v Brighton (7.45pm)

Man Utd v Burnley (8pm)

Thursday 22 December

Man City v Liverpool (8pm)

Newcastle fans will need to wait until Thursday night to find out who we will play next in the Carabao Cup.

The quarter-finals draw taking place after the conclusion of the Man City v Liverpool match. Former Newcastle keeper Shay Given will be one of those involved in making the draw.

As for when the quarter-finals (and later stages) will be played.

The quarter-finals will be played the week commencing Monday 9 January 2023

Then the semi-final first leg is in week commencing Monday 23 January 2023

With the semi-final second leg in the week commencing Monday 30 January 2023

The Carabao Cup final at Wembley to be played Sunday 26 February 2023.

Stats from BBC Sport:

(Half-time stats in brackets)

Newcastle 1 Bournemouth 0 – Tuesday 20 December 7.45pm

Goals:

Newcastle United:

Smith OG 67

Bournemouth:

Possession was Bournemouth 37% (34%) Newcastle 63% (66%)

Total shots were Bournemouth 6 (1) Newcastle 17 (11)

Shots on target were Bournemouth 2 (0) Newcastle 5 (4)

Corners were Bournemouth 2 (1) Newcastle 6 (2)

Referee: John Brooks

Crowd: 51,579 (463 Bournemouth)

Newcastle United:

Pope, Trippier, Schar, Botman, Burn, Bruno (Shelvey 88), Longstaff, Willock (Saint-Maximin 57), Almiron (Murphy 76), Joelinton, Wilson (Wood 76)

Unused Subs:

Darlow, Lascelles, Ritchie, Targett, Manquillo

