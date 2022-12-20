Opinion

Advantage Newcastle United – World Cup Premier League clubs impact / analysis

Premier League clubs are preparing for a return to action.

Whilst some are involved in Carabao Cup games this midweek, it is the Boxing Day round of games that attracts most interest.

How will the 20 Premier League clubs get on when it comes to kickstarting their season again, after more than six weeks without a league game?

As a reminder, this is how the Premier League table looked when we entered the World Cup break and which of course still applies as we head into Christmas:

For Newcastle United fans, a very pleasant sight, the victory over Chelsea making it seven wins and one draw in the eight PL matches played in October and November, which ensured third place in the table.

How though has the Qatar World Cup affected the 20 Premier League clubs?

It remains to be seen on the pitch, we’ll only know once it all kicks off again next week.

However, interesting analysis here from The Athletic, look at how many minutes were played in Qatar, by the players of the various Premier League clubs.

As you can see, the table above shows the 20 Premier League clubs in league table order.

For Newcastle United purposes…I would like you to concentrate on the top nine Premier League clubs in the table.

If you put those nine in order of how many World Cup minutes played, we get…

4,624 Man City

3.873 Man Utd

3,687 Spurs

3,326 Chelsea

1,788 Liverpool

1,699 Arsenal

1,544 Brighton

1,333 Fulham

458 Newcastle United

Now, you can take nothing for granted, BUT it is difficult not to come to the conclusion that this has to be advantage Newcastle United, in terms of impact on the top Premier League clubs. Even Fulham had almost three times as many minutes played as NUFC.

When it came to Newcastle United players, we saw Kieran Trippier start two games in Qatar and come on as a sub in another. Schar started two games, Wilson a sub in two and Bruno the same. Whilst Nick Pope didn’t get on the pitch at all.

In the Premier League, so often the margins between success and failure are so minimal. Every advantage, no matter how small, has to be welcomed.

I had every faith that Eddie Howe would have his players ready to hit the ground running, this Qatar World Cup analysis just makes me think even more strongly that Newcastle United could have an edge on the other Premier League clubs around them, as it all kicks off once again.

