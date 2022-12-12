Opinion

Advantage Newcastle United? 14 Premier League players are still out at Qatar World Cup

Ahead of this Qatar World Cup, there was a lot of debate on how it could potentially impact on Premier League players and their clubs.

With less than a week to go of the tournament, we can now see things a little more clearly.

I have had a look through the four remaining competing countries in the World Cup and their respective squads.

In total I counted up 14 Premier League players still out in Qatar and this is the breakdown:

3 Spurs

2 Man Utd, Chelsea, West Ham

1 Man City, Arsenal, Liverpool, Brighton, Aston Villa

The thing is, from a purely selfish Newcastle United perspective, we got our players out just in time.

If Brazil and England had even just got through their quarter-finals, then I think for sure we would have been missing Bruno Guimaraes, Kieran Trippier, Nick Pope and Callum Wilson for the Leicester match.

Getting through to the quarter-finals automatically means that you are still there for the final weekend, because as well as Sunday’s final, you also have the (waste of time) third place play-off on Saturday.

Bottom line is surely, all of these 14 Premier League players who are going to still be in Qatar next weekend, won’t be starting their Boxing Day PL matches only a week later.

These are those 14 Premier League players…

Argentina

Julian Alvarez (Man City)

Cristian Romero (Spurs)

Alexis Mac Allister (Brighton)

Emiliano Martinez (Aston Villa)

Lisandro Martinez (Man Utd)

Croatia

Ivan Perisic (Spurs)

Mateo Kovacic (Chelsea)

France

Hugo Lloris (Spurs)

Raphael Varane (Man Utd)

William Saliba (Arsenal)

Alphonse Areola (West Ham)

Ibrahima Konate (Liverpool)

Morocco

Nayef Aguerd (West Ham)

Hakim Ziyech (Chelsea)

In the Premier League we are talking about such small margins so often, the difference between winning and losing, or drawing…

This is even before we get to the sheer number of players each PL club had out in Qatar, with all of the ‘big’ clubs having significantly more than Newcastle United.

You look at Spurs with three players still in Qatar next weekend, on Boxing Day they have a tough away game at Brentford with a 12.30pm kick-off and I am guessing that Lloris, Perisic and Romero will all be missing.

Arsenal home to West Ham on Boxing Day, the Hammers missing Areola and Aguerd potentially, whilst for Arsenal you have Saliba, plus of course Jesus missing for months now after the World Cup injury he picked up.

Chelsea play on the 27th against a Bournemouth side who have had minimal World Cup involvement, Kovacic and Ziyech unlikely to be available.

I think overall what will be so important, is getting momentum after this Qatar World Cup, a massive advantage for any teams who can hit the ground running and add vital points in matches that follow quickly on from the conclusion of this World Cup.

Leicester away was never going to be an easy game to return to BUT with how the Qatar tournament has worked out, I have every confidence that Eddie Howe will have his team primed for the big PL kick-off after Christmas, with both stay at home players and those were out in Qatar, more than ready to get stuck into it again.

