Adam Smith accepts reunion with Eddie Howe will be difficult

Back in September, Adam Smith enjoyed his first reunion with Eddie Howe.

Bournemouth grabbed a shock draw at St James’ Park in September, as Eddie Howe faced Bournemouth in a match for the first time since leaving in 2020.

It was January 2014 when the then Bournemouth boss signed Adam Smith from Tottenham.

Now 31, the right-back is looking forward to his second reunion with the man who took him to the Cherries.

Adam Smith admits that Tuesday night will be a ‘difficult’ game for the south coast team. However, he is hoping to help make it a fourth quarter-final for Bournemouth in the League Cup, since he arrived there from Spurs.

Eddie Howe had a decent record in the competition when at Bournemouth, getting to the last eight on three occasions in a six year period. The Cherries reaching the quarter-finals in the 2014/15, 2017/18 and 2018/19 seasons.

Howe now looking to take Newcastle United at least that far this time…

Adam Smith talking to the official Bournemouth site ahead of facing Newcastle United and Eddie Howe:

“We have reached the quarter-finals of the League Cup three times since I’ve been here so it would be great to have another good run.

“Newcastle away is going to be a very difficult game.

“We’ve had a couple of training games during the break and have been working hard.

“I know we’ll be raring to go on Tuesday.

“The first half of the season has been a rollercoaster.

“Every season I’ve had in the Premier League has been up and down, it’s never smooth.

“Overall, I think our performances have been solid but results could have been better.

“We were disappointed with how a couple of games ended just before the break.

“It’s something we need to improve on but, overall, I think it’s been a good start, especially when you think everyone was writing us off and saying we would get fewer points than Derby did all those years ago.

“I think we’ve got a great chance of staying in the Premier League.

“We know we need to improve certain things and keep working hard as we look to get 40 points as soon as possible.”

