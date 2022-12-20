Opinion

A rare treat on our doorstep – Seeing a dramatic 3-2 Newcastle United win at Dulwich Hamlet

Last game that we went to was Southampton away. A great 4-1 win for Newcastle United and a great Sunday afternoon.

Wow, that was long ago looking at it now.

Bruno scored again that day but couldn’t for Brazil.

Brazil never give him a chance to play, with Man U’s Casemiro (although he is actually good for Brazil when he plays) and even Fred playing ahead of Bruno).

After watching the World Cup final (what a game it was as well), Mbappe can score a hat-trick but still not win the World Cup!

Messi has finally won his world cup. He deserved it so much in my opinion, they did play well throughout the game and the best team won I guess. This is one of the best world cups ever, so everyone is saying.

A day after the World Cup we go to Champion Hill in Dulwich, with us watching the Newcastle under 21s. It is our local club, nearest to where we live. It has a pitch that slopes down.

We were meant to meet my dad’s mate and his son, who are Forest and live not far away, but they quit because of the weather.

We watch Dulwich Hamlet women’s and men’s when there is a chance to go, so what a treat watching Newcastle play there.

A good game, as good as any Dulwich Hamlet men’s game I’ve been to, what a comeback as well!

Winning to losing, then watching absolute rockets to win the game and them playing better than Dulwich Hamlet, just wow!

Just a shame that there were no NUFC superstars getting back to fitness and playing today but you don’t win every time.

We might go and watch Dulwich Hamlet on Boxing Day when they play Dover…but the next big game for me in London is Arsenal at the Emirates. Hopefully I can get a bottle of Prime there if I am lucky.

In our usual spot at Champion Hill (Dulwich Hamlet)

(Match report from Chuks McPeake – Aged 11)

Premier League Cup

Crystal Palace U21s 2 Newcastle United U21s 3

NUFC goals: Lewis Miley 45, 90+1, Jay Turner-Cooke 90+3

Palace goals: Phillips 52, 76

Newcastle United:

Smith, Barclay, Murphy, Carlyon (J. Miley, 80), Wiggett, Brookwell, Scott (Westendorf, 65), Huntley (Crossley, 80), Stephenson (Ndiweni, 90+3), Turner-Cooke, L. Miley.