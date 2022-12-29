Opinion

A Newcastle United no-brainer really – Three wins and we will be contenders

After the Qatar World Cup, we are now well and truly back into this intriguing Newcastle United season.

Before Eddie Howe and his team kicked off again in the Premier League at Leicester, we thought it an ideal time in the heart of the festive season to get a snapshot of views from NUFC fans on how they think things are going.

So we sent out various questions to a small number of regular / irregular contributors to The Mag.

A little later to the questions than most, we have Jinky Jim bouncing back from the demands of the festive season and belatedly (after the win at Leicester) giving his responses:

What would have been a perfect NUFC Christmas present to unwrap?

Just more of the last 12 months please, because if we continue to play like we have, then we must win some silverware.

Won’t we?

Next five games are Leicester, Arsenal and Leeds in Premier League, then Sheffield Wednesday in FA Cup and Leicester in Carabao Cup. A straight choice, would you rather win the two cup games and 0 PL points, or 9 PL points and lose the two cup games?

That’s a horrible question. I have always said on The Mag that I would winning a cup win over a top four place, but…..

To beat Leicester, Leeds and above all, Arsenal?

It’s a no-brainer really, because three wins and we really will be “contenders”.

If you were granted three New Year’s wishes (apart from the obvious of winning something!) to come true in 2023…

Like many others, a season ticket would be nice.

How was the World Cup for you?

I said I didn’t have an interest in England and I still don’t. However, the competition pulled me in.

Seeing the likes of Tunisia , Morocco, Japan and the team wearing the Newcastle third kit, winning games, was very enjoyable…but it is a distant memory already.

If Eddie Howe left Newcastle United, which manager who was at the Qatar World Cup would you like to replace him?

Simple really. No one. Eddie Howe is vital to everything going on. I really hope he is going nowhere soon.

Is it the right decision to keep Gareth Southgate as England manager?

As a Newcastle fan, absolutely.

If you are an England fan, then probably not.

The thing is, I just don’t think he’s very good. Steve Bruce probably could do a better job

Actually that’s going to far!

One England player (apart form Bellingham, who would be probably the automatic choice for most) who was at the World Cup, to sign for Newcastle, who would it be?

Pick someone with the right attitude and the right personality to fit in to this group.

Saka seems to be a talent and a decent human being.

A player who you hadn’t previously heard of, or at least considered, who impressed you at the World Cup and you’d like Newcastle to sign?

To be honest, more than half the Moroccan team.

Were they on something, because they were amazing athletes, with a hell a lot of skill to boot.

Your New Year’s resolution that is Newcastle United related…?

Try to stop expecting the next result to be the one where it all goes pear shaped. Have some faith that this is our time

Win the Carabao / League Cup sometime in the next five years AND finish between 8th and 10th in each of these five seasons, or win nothing AND finish between 2nd and 4th in every one of these five seasons?

Horrible question. For the “development of the brand” then it’s the league, for the romantic 63 year old it’s to win something

Newcastle United had the third best form in the Premier League in the first half of 2022, NUFC have the third best form in the Premier League so far in the second half of 2022, are Newcastle United the third best team / squad in the Premier League?

We are in the mix but probably not a strong enough squad to finish there today. After the window though?

Who knows

Three words to sum up what has happened since 7 October 2021?

Beyond wildest dreams.

Having got into this current situation, if Newcastle United now ended up not qualifying for Europe (and didn’t win any trophies), would this season be a failure?

That’s what expectation does to you.

Whether justified or nor, if we finish sixth it will feel like a big blow.

Having now experienced a mid-season World Cup, how would you feel if another one happened in the future?

What fans want is irrelevant. If it is more money then it happens.

