9 Newcastle United live TV matches now confirmed to end of February after Monday announcement

There are now nine Newcastle United live TV matches confirmed.

An announcement on Monday meaning that we now know the full schedule of Newcastle United matches in the Premier League (see below) up to the end of February 2023, both dates and times.

Five Newcastle United live TV matches had already been announced (including the FA Cup one at Sheff Wed), with another four added today.

So nine Newcastle United live TV matches in total confirmed to the end of February 2023..

Three games on Sky Sports added today, home to Liverpool to West Ham and away at Bournemouth.

Plus home to Brighton on BT Sport is added.

Newcastle United official announcement – 16 November 2022:

Four of Newcastle United’s Premier League games in February have been selected for live television broadcast in the UK.

The Magpies’ home games against West Ham United and Liverpool, as well as the away game at AFC Bournemouth, will all be shown on Sky Sports while the visit of Brighton & Hove Albion to St. James’ Park has been chosen by BT Sport.

That means new kick-off times for all four matches – although all of the dates are unchanged.

United will face West Ham on Saturday, 4th February at 5.30pm (GMT) and Bournemouth at 5.30pm (GMT) on Saturday, 11th February.

Eddie Howe’s team kick off on Tyneside against Liverpool at 5.30pm (GMT) on Saturday, 18th February – on what would have been Sir Bobby Robson’s 90th birthday – and get under way at 12.30pm (GMT) against Brighton on Saturday, 25th February.

Complete Newcastle United match and live TV schedule so far confirmed up to end of January 2023:

Wednesday 21 December 2022 Newcastle v Bournemouth (7.45pm) League Cup fourth round

Monday 26 December 2022 – Leicester v Newcastle (3pm) Amazon Prime

Saturday 31 December 2022 – Newcastle v Leeds (3pm)

Tuesday 3 January 2023 – Arsenal v Newcastle (8pm) Sky Sports

Saturday 7 January 2023 – Sheffield Wednesday v Newcastle (6pm) BBC 1 and BBC i-player

Sunday 15 January 2023 – Newcastle v Fulham (2pm) Sky Sports

Saturday 21 January 2023 – Crystal Palace v Newcastle (5.30pm) Sky Sports

Saturday 4 February 2023 – Newcastle v West Ham (5.30pm) Sky Sports

Saturday 11 February 2023 – Bournemouth v Newcastle (5.30pm) Sky Sports

Saturday 18 February 2023 – Newcastle v Liverpool (5.30pm) Sky Sports

Saturday 25 February 2023 – Newcastle v Brighton (12.30pm) BT Sport

