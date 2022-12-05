Opinion

5 Newcastle United players named in this North East Team of the year

Which Newcastle United players would get in your North East team of the year?

A bit tricky to be honest if you are a Newcastle fan, as most of us will see very little of the region’s other teams.

The bare facts of this past year of 2022 are that Newcastle United had the third best form in the Premier League in the second half of last season, the first five months of 2022.

Then following that, Eddie Howe’s team now go into Christmas third top in the Premier League.

Fair to say then, that Newcastle United have shown themselves to be the third best team in the country over the entire length of 2022, so far. With only Leicester away and Leeds at home to go.

Yet, this 2022 North East team of the year, includes more players from other clubs in the region than it does Newcastle United players.

The simple thing for many fans would no doubt be to say that Newcastle are the only north east club in the top tier (and have proved to be the third best in that top tier!), so they must have the best players…

However, some local journalists do have an advantage as they have to often cover more than one of the region’s clubs.

One of those is Scott Wilson of the Northern Echo, who has picked his North East Team of the year (2022) and included five Newcastle players….

Nick Pope (Newcastle)

Kieran Trippier (Newcastle)

Dael Fry (Middlesbrough)

Sven Botman (Newcastle)

Ryan Giles (Middlesbrough)

Isaiah Jones (Middlesbrough)

Bruno Guimaraes (Newcastle)

Alex Pritchard (Sunderland)

Miguel Almiron (Newcastle)

Ross Stewart (Sunderland)

Jack Lambert (Darlington)

So as well as five Newcastle United players, three Middlesbrough, two Sunderland and one Darlington.

Scott Wilson picking seven on the bench as well:

SUBSTITUTES:

Anthony Patterson (Sunderland), Fabian Schar (Newcastle), Danny Batth (Sunderland), Joelinton (Newcastle), Jack Clarke (Sunderland), Mark Beck (Darlington), Luke Molyneux (Hartlepool)

Plus giving these explanations of the five Newcastle United players selected…

Nick Pope

He only joined Newcastle in the summer, but Pope has rapidly established himself as one of the leading goalkeepers in the Premier League thanks to the quality of his performances on Tyneside. His superb shot-stopping has been one of the key factors in the Magpies surging into the Champions League places – the pick of his performances came in a goalless draw at Brighton on the second weekend of the season – with his displays deservedly earning him a place in England’s World Cup squad.

Kieran Trippier

It is hard to think of a more transformative signing that Trippier’s move to Tyneside from Atletico Madrid in January. On the pitch, the full-back’s marauding runs down the right-hand side have greatly enhanced Newcastle’s attacking play, with his threat from set-pieces also having helped secure cult status amongst the club’s fans. It is a long time since any North-East side has had a better deliverer of a corner or free-kick. Off the field, his impact has been even more pronounced, with his leadership and standard-setting making him a talismanic figure for the new-look Newcastle.

Sven Botman

Another of Newcastle’s summer signings, and another player who has more than merited his price tag. Newcastle wanted to sign Botman in January, but were unable to prise the Dutchman from Lille. They stuck to their guns, eventually pushing a deal through in the summer, and since carving out a starting spot at centre-half, the 22-year-old has oozed class and composure. Fast, dominant in the air, comfortable in possession and an excellent reader of the game, Botman boasts everything you could want in a central defender. He is set to be a key part of the Magpies side for years to come.

Bruno Guimaraes

We don’t talk about Bruno? Well, we certainly have been over the course of the last 12 months. Newcastle’s brilliant Brazilian has been one of the break-out stars of the Premier League since joining the Magpies from Lyon, with his technical ability, vision and willingness to take the ball no matter how many defenders are around him marking him out as a truly special talent. He had a purple patch in the final weeks of last season, scoring four goals in the space of six games, and has carried his form into the current campaign, claiming three goals and two assists.

Miguel Almiron

For much of the year, Almiron played as he has for the majority of his Newcastle career – neat, tidy and hugely energetic, but perhaps lacking a bit of an end product. This autumn, however, something changed, and the Paraguayan embarked on by far the most effective spell of his time as a Premier League player. After scoring two goals in October’s 4-1 win at Fulham – one of which will surely be a contender for Goal of the Season – Almiron went on to claim a remarkable seven goals in the space of seven games, a run that helped send the Magpies soaring up the table.

You understand the journalist’s dilemma of course, he has to mix it up for his regional audience.

However, he must have sat there for ages wondering just which Newcastle United players he could leave out and replace with those from the lower leagues.

Joelinton has established himself now as one of the best midfielders in the Premier League, yet Sunderland and Middlesbrough players alongside Bruno.

Callum Wilson scoring goals against the likes of Man City and Tottenham and playing for England at the World Cup, yet the Loch Ness Donkey gets in instead after scoring against the likes of Rotherham and Hull.

Newcastle United currently have the best performing back four in the entire Premier League, least goals conceded, yet only make up half of the North East defence.

Sunderland and Middlesbrough aren’t even doing very well in the second tier, thirteenth and fourteenth, only six and seven points off relegation but sixteen and seventeen points off Burnley at the top.

You have to laugh.

