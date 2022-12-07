News

407 at The Valley watch on as young Newcastle United stars produce brilliant fightback

Newcastle United’s young up and coming stars got a chance to play at The Valley on Tuesday night.

The home ground of Charlton Athletic, as they kicked off their FA Youth Cup campaign.

A crowd of 407 treated to an excellent entertaining match, with plenty of goals and the lead changing a number of times.

Good news as well that the match will be played at The Valley, giving the young Newcastle players valuable experience of playing at a first team stadium.

Charlton started the better team but it was Newcastle United Captain Ben Parkinson who got the first goal, putting Newcastle into the lead on 14 minutes with a shot into the bottom corner.

The home side though came straight back at United and young (still only 15) keeper Aidan Harris pulled off a string of excellent saves before eventually just on the stroke of half-time, Daniel Kanu got the equaliser.

It looked ominous when Charlton carried on after the break, the more dominant team and taking the lead through Toby Bower on 51 minutes, though keeper Harris unlucky after saving the initial effort from Patrick Casey with Bower getting the rebound.second goal and NUFC’s equaliser six minutes later.

It was now anybody’s match and as both teams pushed for the winner, it was Newcastle United who got it, on 71 minutes when Johnny Emerson made it 3-2.

Predictably, United then faced an onslaught from the home side but defended well, surviving a late scare in added time when an inswinging corner hit the post.

Graeme Carrick’s young NUFC side progress to the fourth round of the FA Youth Cup, with dreams of a third win in the competition for Newcastle United.

Success at this level is long overdue for Newcastle United, winning it for the first time in 1962 when Bobby Moncur led Newcastle to victory against Wolves.

Then in 1985 it was Paul Gascoigne who inspired the team to a win over Watford in the final.

Bobby Moncur lifted the Fairs Cup only seven years after that FA Youth Cup triumph, whilst for Gazza, only five years later he almost inspired England to win the World Cup in Italy.

Good luck to Newcastle’s young players this time around as they look forward to the fourth round.

