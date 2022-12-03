Opinion

3 Positives and 3 Negatives from Newcastle 1 Bournemouth 0

Tuesday night ended Newcastle 1 Bournemouth 0.

Newcastle United eventually seeing their patience and discipline pay off against a very negative Bournemouth side, an own goal getting NUFC over the line.

Ahead of each match we ask one of our writers to come up with 3 positives and 3 negatives following the game, this time it is David Punton.

POSITIVES

Got the job done

The stats show it was a pretty dominant display from United – and the most important thing was getting into that quarter final draw.

We enjoyed 63% of the possession, with 17 attempts at goal, and five on target.

It needed to be an own goal to get us over the line, but the team did a decent job, given they have all been away for the best part of five weeks. It is like a mini pre-season all over again.

A great ball in from Trippier for the goal, with Smith being unable to do anything but nod it back into his own net under pressure.

Our superhero

Eddie Howe was spot on when he singled out Sven Botman for praise.

The Dutch centre half had another very good game, he makes it look easy, when actually it isn’t.

Keeping him fit and in form is vital. It seems a real coup that we got him and you can see why AC Milan were so keen.

Full strength United

The World Cup break gave Howe a chance to select almost his strongest side for a cup tie.

That’s not something we have seen for many years. It was refreshing to see, even if it may not have been the case had there not have been such a long gap since the last game way back in November.

All Mags’ eyes are now on the draw. If it’s kind to us then we can get into the semi finals, and then looking at a two-legged affair for a potential final.

NEGATIVES

Stepping it up

The game will have helped to blow away a few cobwebs ahead of the next Premier League game.

It wasn’t the most stunning of nights under the floodlights at a packed SJP, we will need to play a hell of a lot better to get something down at Leicester.

Howe pointed to that after the game. He wants more and it has set the right tone, however, we need to get back into that top gear as soon as possible.

Swede nothings

Our £58m record buy continues to be absent.

No involvement in Saudi Arabia and not close enough last night even for the bench.

What on earth is going on with this injury? How bad is that thigh?

Really hoping we see more of Isak in the next half of the season and he doesn’t become a perma crock.

Bah humbug

The atmosphere at the game was very flat. It was disappointing.

The cup games often are a bit different though, with not as many of perhaps your regulars in their usual places.

Maybe it was also a case of ‘after the lord mayor’s show’ now that the world cup is over.

That was our last game before Xmas – but not the most memorable.

Have a good one.

Stats from BBC Sport:

(Half-time stats in brackets)

Newcastle 1 Bournemouth 0 – Tuesday 20 December 7.45pm

Goals:

Newcastle United:

Smith OG 67

Bournemouth:

Possession was Bournemouth 37% (34%) Newcastle 63% (66%)

Total shots were Bournemouth 6 (1) Newcastle 17 (11)

Shots on target were Bournemouth 2 (0) Newcastle 5 (4)

Corners were Bournemouth 2 (1) Newcastle 6 (2)

Referee: John Brooks

Crowd: 51,579 (463 Bournemouth)

Newcastle United:

Pope, Trippier, Schar, Botman, Burn, Bruno (Shelvey 88), Longstaff, Willock (Saint-Maximin 57), Almiron (Murphy 76), Joelinton, Wilson (Wood 76)

Unused Subs:

Darlow, Lascelles, Ritchie, Targett, Manquillo

