Opinion

3 Positives and 3 Negatives from Leicester 0 Newcastle 3

After the break

That was the perfect way to get back underway in the Premier League after the World Cup break, which really felt a lot longer than six weeks.

There was always a nagging sense that the hiatus came at the wrong time, dealing a blow to priceless momentum.

Here, against Leicester, there was no such concern. The team picked up seamlessly from where they left off, and if anything, they looked even better for it.

Another big plus point for Eddie Howe’s excellent management skills.

Made in South America

That second goal was a thing of beauty.

It was pure artistry.

A joy to behold such a move, which brimmed with precision passing, clever movement and lethal finishing.

Our Paraguayan maestro playing that sumptuous one-two with his fellow Brazilian genius Bruno, deservedly MOTM, to leave the Foxes defence stood there like statues. Miggy drove through the heart of them, and they could only ball watch, such was the brilliance of the move.

It’s one of those goals that if one of the so-called big six scores it, then it’s lauded to the rafters.

Another Brazilian, a certain Joelinton, also proved his worth at the King Power stadium too.

He won the penalty thank to his relentless pressing, and thumped home a lovely headed goal, to make it game set and match before half time.

The value of our South American contingent just cannot be underestimated. They are the spine of this team. Long may that continue.

Changing gear

We had the luxury of shifting down a gear in the second half.

It was a case of game management for United and they saw it out.

It took Leicester 82 minutes to register a shot on target. They’d clearly had too much turkey on Xmas day, and perhaps Rodgers got a few picks wrong. I was certainly surprised to see Vardy only on the bench.

However, that wasn’t our concern, we just had to get through the second 45 unscathed to seal the game. That was a nice luxury to have, ahead of a busy run of fixtures still to come.

NEGATIVES (There weren’t really any!)

Get shirty

There was some unedifying video footage online and on social media, of someone in the away end appearing to try and grab Dan Burn’s shirt away from a child.

It wasn’t nice to see and this was splashed across a few national newspaper websites.

What went on we don’t exactly know, but photos emerged later of the boy holding the shirt, so common sense seemed to have prevailed.

No start for ASM

Eddie Howe yet again opted to use Allan Saint-Maximin from the bench.

We haven’t seen all that much of the French flyer lately, with injury and team selection curtailing him.

There is a debate there – should he be starting?

Will he happy in the longer term if he isn’t getting a game?

???????

Apologies, couldn’t find a third negative!

Stats from BBC Sport:

Leicester 0 Newcastle 3 – Monday 26 December 3pm

Goals:

Newcastle United:

Wood Pen 3, Almiron 7, Joelinton 32

Leicester:

(Half-time stats in brackets)

Possession was Leicester 60% (46%) Newcastle 40% (54%)

Total shots were Leicester 8 (2) Newcastle 12 (7)

Shots on target were Leicester 2 (0) Newcastle 5 (4)

Corners were Leicester 5 (3) Newcastle 5 (2)

Referee: Jarred Gillett

Crowd: 32,185 (3,300 Newcastle)

Newcastle United:

Pope, Trippier, Schar, Botman, Burn, Bruno, Longstaff (Anderson 90+2), Willock (Murphy 84), Almiron (Saint-Maximin 83), Joelinton, Wood (Ritchie 88)

Unused Subs:

Darlow, Lascelles, Targett, Manquillo, Fraser

(This is so sweet from Joelinton – Talking about Miguel Almiron and Bruno Guimaraes – Read HERE)

(Bruno Guimaraes moment that summed up magnificent Boxing Day – Leicester 0 Newcastle 3 – Read HERE)

(Brendan Rodgers almost admits what really happened on Boxing Day when Newcastle United visited – Read HERE)

(BBC Sport comments from ‘neutrals’ – Very interesting on Newcastle United after Leicester match – Read HERE)

(Loving this from Gary Lineker and Alan Shearer on social media following Leicester 0 Newcastle 3…Read HERE)

(Leicester 0 Newcastle 3 – The instant NUFC fan / writer reaction – Read HERE)

(Leicester 0 Newcastle 3 – Match ratings and comments on all the NUFC players – Read HERE)

(Leicester 0 Newcastle 3 – Superb and dominant Newcastle United go 2nd in Premier League – Read HERE)

