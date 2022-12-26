Videos

26 years ago today and Kevin Keegan NUFC side did this – Proved to be KK’s second last Premier League match

The final score was Newcastle 7 Tottenham 1.

Exactly 26 years ago today.

It turned out to be Kevin Keegan’s second last Premier League game in charge of Newcastle United (not counting the embarrassing shambles of what Mike Ashley subjected KK to, a little over 11 years later).

This footage reminds me of a lot of things.

Despite the ground at the time still holding only 36,000, the atmosphere is absolutely brilliant and the football was a match for the fans’ contribution.

It was 28 December 1996 and as I wrote above, proved to be Kevin Keegan’s second last Premier League match, the final one being a 3-0 win over Leeds.

Newcastle United lined up with

Hislop, Watson, Peacock, Albert, Beresford, Batty, Lee, Gillespie (Clark 40), Beardsley, Shearer, Ferdinand

The Newcastle 7 Tottenham 1 scoreline is obviously special but just watch the outstanding free flowing football.

Two goals each for Lee, Ferdinand and Shearer, plus one for the rampaging defender Phillippe Albert, what a player and what a team.

⚫️ 20’ @alanshearer

⚫️ 22’ Les Ferdinand

⚫️ 59’ Les Ferdinand

⚫️ 61’ @7RobLee

⚫️ 79’ Philippe Albert

⚫️ 82’ @alanshearer

⚫️ 88’ @7RobLee

⚪️ 89’ Allan Nielsen It’s 26 years to the day that Newcastle demolished Spurs 7-1 at St James’ Park. 👏 pic.twitter.com/nKdvYm6hED — PLClassics (@PLClassics) December 28, 2022

Thank you Kevin Keegan for bringing that era to us, we’ll never forget.

