News

2 Qatar World Cup Newcastle United players have returned to training – Other 3 given longer

The Newcastle United players are now preparing for a return to competitive action, following the enforced World Cup break.

It will have been 38 days since that 1-0 Premier League win over Chelsea, when Newcastle take on Bournemouth next Tuesday in the Carabao Cup.

With then Eddie Howe’s team travelling to Leicester six days later on Boxing Day for their return to Premier League action.

The good news is that Sky Sports have now revealed that two Newcastle United players who were out at the World Cup, have now returned to NUFC training, ahead of the competitive matches ahead in what remains of December.

Keith Downie covers Newcastle United for Sky Sports and states that both Callum Wilson and Kieran Trippier returned to training on Wednesday.

As for the other three, the Sky Sports man says that Nick Pope, Bruno Guimaraes and Fabian Schar have been ‘given a little bit longer off but will be back very soon’ at the Newcastle United training ground.

I’m assuming that rather than any kind of fitness / injury issues, the later return of the other trio will almost certainly be to do with spending a little bit more time with family after so long away, certainly in the case of Bruno Guimaraes who welcomed the arrival of his first born (son) not so long ago.

In reality, with the Newcastle United players out in Qatar used so sparingly in competitive matches (only four starts between the five of them), then it has surely been really a case of the NUFC World Cup players simply ticking over with training in Qatar. Not dissimilar to what would have happened in a normal Premier League season in November / December, except playing games as well…

The Newcastle United players not at the World Cup, flew back to Tyneside last Saturday and then not that dissimilar for Trippier and Wilson, who were part of the England squad that were eliminated on Saturday and then returned to England / Tyneside as well.

Trippier and Wilson were unused subs against France, the last time they both got on the pitch was off the bench against Wales on 29 November, which is now 16 days ago. Nick Pope of course was an unused sub throughout the tournament.

Bruno Guimares made the second of his two sub appearances for Brazil against Cameroon on 2 December, whilst Fabian Schar and Switzerland bowed out of the World Cup nine days ago on 6 December when hammered 6-1 by Portugal. Schar subbed at half-time when the Swiss were 2-0 down.

Only five days now until the Brentford cup match and 11 days until Leicester in the Premier League, interesting to see who Eddie Howe uses in each match.

Complete updated Newcastle United match and live TV schedule so far confirmed up to end of February 2023:

Saturday 17 December 2022 – Newcastle v Rayo Vallecano (12.30pm) Friendly

Tuesday 20 December 2022 – Newcastle v Bournemouth (7.45pm) League Cup fourth round

Monday 26 December 2022 – Leicester v Newcastle (3pm) Amazon Prime

Saturday 31 December 2022 – Newcastle v Leeds (3pm)

Tuesday 3 January 2023 – Arsenal v Newcastle (8pm) Sky Sports

Saturday 7 January 2023 – Sheffield Wednesday v Newcastle (6pm) BBC 1 and BBC i-player

Sunday 15 January 2023 – Newcastle v Fulham (2pm) Sky Sports

Saturday 21 January 2023 – Crystal Palace v Newcastle (5.30pm) Sky Sports

Saturday 4 February 2023 – Newcastle v West Ham (5.30pm) Sky Sports

Saturday 11 February 2023 – Bournemouth v Newcastle (5.30pm) Sky Sports

Saturday 18 February 2023 – Newcastle v Liverpool (5.30pm) Sky Sports

Saturday 25 February 2023 – Newcastle v Brighton (12.30pm) BT Sport

