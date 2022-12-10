Opinion

10 lessons the Qatar World Cup has taught me (England, Newcastle United, Brazil, The World…)

It was only 25 days ago when the Qatar World Cup kicked off and 62 matches later, here we are.

Only two games left to go, well one in reality, as the third place play-off is absolutely pointless.

So once the Qatar World Cup final has been played out on Sunday, what will we have learnt?

Well here are 10 lessons I believe it has taught me…

The Qatar World Cup reminded us that quality has significantly dropped at the top end, especially when it comes to strikers and flair players.

Where are the superstars, the real top top players, especially in attacking areas of the pitch?

Mbappe is a superstar, no question, though a bit up and down this tournament. Maybe though reality has been that in a Qatar World Cup so devoid of real top quality, his big value for France has been that in games such as the England one and others, he attracts at least two or three opposition players, leaving space for teammates to do their stuff.

As for anybody claiming that Messi, Ronaldo, Modric are superstars in this tournament, just ask yourself whether they were better in their mid-20s or mid-30s? When it comes to comparing the top end quality at different World Cups.

The Qatar World Cup also reminded us that real top quality isn’t needed to have a top tournament in terms of entertainment.

A bit like the FA Cup, this tournament has shown that you don’t always need top quality for top entertainment and excitement.

Loads of upsets as the lesser teams have got better and the top sides have become…lesser.

A World Cup is better when Newcastle United players are included.

Undoubtedly gives an extra edge of interest.

A World Cup is even better when Newcastle United players actually…play.

With only four starts between the six NUFC players out in Qatar, a reminded that if they got on the pitch (more regularly) that interest would be on another level.

This Qatar World Cup reminded us that so many journalists will do everything they can to campaign against human rights abuses, that is everything apart from doing anything that might negatively impact on themselves.

Our old mate Oliver Holt and friends will throw out empty words but when it comes down to it, actually doing the right thing and boycotting this Qatar World Cup was never going to happen.

All expenses paid, staying in luxury hotels and eating at top end restaurants, obviously Olly and his mates don’t find their principles stretch quite far enough to deny themselves a month of that.

This tournament has exposed just how good a job Eddie Howe has done in terms of recruiting players and improving existing players.

This kind of ties in with the opening comments about so little real top end quality at this tournament.

Yes, a lot of good players we watched, but great players? I think not.

Put it this way, when Argentina play France on Sunday, name me more than three or four players at the maximum who would automatically walk into the best eleven Newcastle United can now put out?

This Qatar World Cup proving to me that having the tournament in the middle of a Premier League season isn’t necessarily a bad idea.

The timing of this tournament looked a total joke, for years this became the accepted truth.

Having the World Cup in Qatar was and is ridiculous BUT the timing of it hasn’t been.

If / when there is another mid-season winter World Cup, I certainly won’t be complaining.

Watching this Qatar World Cup has been great BUT nothing beats proper football and watching Newcastle United.

For proper football fans I don’t think needs explaining…

This tournament reminding me that with Gareth Southgate in charge, England will never beat decent opposition.

England weren’t bad on Saturday but France, especially with so many stars missing due to injury, were there for the taking.

Southgate should have gone properly on the attack and as for his subs…Mount and Sterling ahead of Grealish and Maddison???

Gareth does the basics but hasn’t really got a clue when it comes to beating the best teams, who these days aren’t really all that good. England having players at least as good as Croatia, Italy and France in these last three eliminations.

The Qatar World Cup proof that Tite might not be the greatest judge of a player.

Fred ahead of Bruno.

There is really nothing more to be said, a Qatar World Cup puzzle that will never ever be satisfactorily explained.

