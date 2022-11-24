News

Young Newcastle United player sees specialist to get to bottom of ongoing concussion issues

Plagued by a concussion problem, this young Newcastle United player has now visited a specialist in London to try and get to the bottom of the issue.

Promising young midfielder Lucas de Bolle is out on loan at Hamilton Academicals.

However, after arriving at the end of August and then making his debut on 17 September in a Scottish Championship match, he hasn’t been able to play another minute for his loan club.

The 20 year old Newcastle United player suffered a concussion whilst still on Tyneside before his loan move but everything appeared fine with his recovery.

Lucas de Bolle moving north of the border, training and then making that first appearance for Hamilton in mid-September before heading off to join the Scotland under 21s squad. It was whilst away on international duty that he suffered the relapse.

Amongst the ongoing issues have been blurred vision and this has seriously affected de Bolle’s involvement in group training with the Scottish club, never mind playing games.

Hamilton Academicals boss John Rankin has revealed that the young Newcastle United player has now been to see a specialist in London regarding his vestibula system (which affects a person’s sense of balance for co-ordinating movement within the brain) and is hoping that this has now got to the bottom of the ongoing problems.

John Rankin talking to the Daily Record:

“Lucas got an MRI scan on Tuesday.

“It is something with his vestibula system and the ear sending messages to the brain. That is the explanation I have.

“He is a lot more comfortable with that now than he was before.

“Hopefully he is not too far away. He had to go to London to get the MRI and see a physio who specialises in this sort of thing.

“As far as we are aware Lucas’ scan was clear and he was back at Newcastle on Wednesday morning.

“So, hopefully, he can progress from there and be back involved very soon.

“He’s not trained in a while so he will still be a wee bit away in terms of fitness.”

Best of luck to Lucas de Bolle and hopefully the young Newcastle United player will be back in full training and playing matches in the near future.

