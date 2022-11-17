News

William Gallas discusses what lies ahead for Newcastle United, Chelsea, Arsenal and Tottenham

William Gallas spent 12 years in the Premier League, as well as a starring role with France at international level.

The defender played for Chelsea, Arsenal and Tottenham during those 12 years in England, the vast bulk of his career.

As we have now reached this World Cup break, William Gallas has been talking about what lies ahead this season for his trio of former clubs and…Newcastle United.

Yes, Newcastle United now find themselves part of any conversation when it comes to discussing the group of clubs at the top end of the table.

Acknowledging the threat posed by Eddie Howe’s NUFC to his three former clubs, William Gallas declaring ‘Newcastle are in third – I’m not sure if they will stay there, it will be difficult for them – but they are doing a good job. Newcastle are playing well, with commitment, and everyone at the club seeks to be united, that is good to see.’

When it comes to Chelsea, William describes it as a ‘big mess’ currently at his old club.

The owners having broken all records when spending over a quarter of a billion in the last transfer window, then sacking their Champions League winning manager, now finding themselves nine points off Newcastle United and sixteen points off Arsenal at the top.

Saturday’s defeat at St James’ Park sees Chelsea entering this World Cup break on a run of four straight defeats in domestic league and cup, in complete contrast to Newcastle United who are on a league and cup run of eight wins and a draw in their last nine matches.

William Gallas talking to Genting Casino:

Chelsea go into the World Cup break in eighth, way off the pace. You were critical of the way the club conducted its transfer business in the summer – how much of an impact do you think that has had on where the club are now?

“I’m very disappointed.

“I’m very disappointed with where Chelsea are.

“They are not picking up any results, and I think the club are suffering after a transfer window and period where Tuchel was sacked that lacked any form of strategy.

“They lost to Brighton. They lost to Newcastle (Willock pictured scoring the winner above).

“They are in eighth position and Graham Potter is still trying to find his best team – I still don’t think he knows who should be in his best starting team.

They spent a lot of money in the summer. The players that they signed have been performing below the expected level of a Chelsea player. Wesley Fofana is injured, but we all knew about his injury record. I don’t know what they are getting from Cucarella, who was signed for £60 million! He doesn’t play for Spain. He isn’t in the Chelsea starting eleven. £60 million! Wow!

They signed Aubameyang. He doesn’t look good – he did nothing against Arsenal and was on the bench against Newcastle.

The club didn’t have any strategy in the transfer window. They rushed it. They tried to buy players for Tuchel, then they sacked him. At the moment, it is a big mess at Chelsea.”

Are you worried that this season is essentially going to be a write-off for Chelsea?

“Look, they are in eighth position.

“Tottenham and Arsenal look better than Chelsea.

“Liverpool are coming back. For Chelsea it will be really hard to finish in the top four.

“Chelsea have the World Cup to deal with. They have twelve players going to the World Cup, who could return very tired or get injured during the tournament. I think it will be very hard for them.”

How much of an impact do you think the World Cup will have on Arsenal’s title challenge?

“I think the World Cup can help Arsenal win the title.

“If you compare Arsenal and Manchester City, Arsenal have ten players that are going to the World Cup and of those ten players, maybe four of them will start for their international teams. Manchester City have sixteen players going – practically all of their first team will be there – and nine or ten of those will start every game for their country. For me, Arsenal has more of a chance to win the Premier League because nobody knows how the players will feel after the World Cup. They are going to Qatar, where it is very hot and will be coming back to the freezing cold in England (laughs)! Seriously, it will be hard for them to adjust and there is not any time for them to recharge their batteries.”

Can you see any way back for Ronaldo at Man U after the World Cup and how does ten Hag deal with this situation?

“I think that Cristiano Ronaldo will leave Manchester United after the World Cup.

“I won’t be surprised to see him go to Chelsea either.

“He was honest and spoke from the heart and I think everybody is a little bit surprised by what has happened to him at Man U this season.”

