Whitley Bay defeat young NUFC stars – Then recreate Newcastle United triumph photo shot

Whitley Bay were in action on Wednesday night against the young Newcastle United stars.

The annual test of promising young NUFC players against some of the best local non-league opposition.

The Newcastle United under 21s entering the Northumberland Senior Cup at the quarter-final stage and travelling to Whitley Bay.

The Northern League First Division side hosting their NUFC rivals.

After only half an hour the home side were in command, Orrell and Ardelean with the goals, Whitley Bay taking a two goal lead.

With just under twenty minutes remaining, Michael Ndiweni gave Newcastle’s young side hope, pulling it back to 2-1.

With Newcastle United pushing for a late equaliser, Whitley Bay broke away in the final seconds and Morien scored the killer third goal to ensure no NUFC fightback.

Whitley Bay progressing to the semi-finals of the Northumberland Senior Cup.

Final score: Whitley Bay 3 Newcastle United under 21s 1

After the match, Whitley Bay enjoyed the moment, with a Newcastle United style triumph shot.

Well played to them and good luck for the rest of the season, both in the league and the Northumberland Senior Cup.

Celebrations in the Bay dressing room after the 3-1 win over @NUFC U21s in the Northumberland Senior Cup Quarter Final#HowayTheBay pic.twitter.com/593TUD7qgS — Whitley Bay FC (@WhitleyBayFC) November 23, 2022

Newcastle United under 21s:

M.Thompson, Stewart (White 71), Bondswell, J.Miley, Wiggett, Carlyon, Ndiweni, Diallo, Scott, Ferguson (Stephenson 55), Crossley (Turner-Cooke 55)

