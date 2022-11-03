Opinion

Whisper it quietly but this opens up huge Premier League opportunity for Newcastle United

The opening two months of the 2022/23 Premier League were both promising and frustrating for Newcastle United.

They were promising because the performances strongly suggested that the form from the second half of last season could be continued.

They were also frustrating though because the results were lagging behind the levels of performance.

Newcastle United were playing well in August and September but had just hit one of those patches where the fates conspired. Injuries to key players didn’t help but we were also looking at man of the match performances from opposition keepers, dogged opposition teams defending deep and riding their luck when the stats pointed to a Newcastle win – apart from the actual scoreline, then of course a series of refereeing / VAR decisions not going the way of NUFC.

Anyway, after the seven Premier League matches in August and September, Newcastle United had eight points, due to one win, five draws and one defeat. So many hard luck stories…cheated out of a 2-0 lead at Anfield, not getting a penalty for a clear foul on Schar when leading 2-1 against Man City just before half-time and then failing to win after going 3-1 ahead in the second-half. Then Wolves, Palace and Bournemouth all getting draws after Newcastle had dominated the play and chances. A deserved win over Forest had been forthcoming but the only real but of luck that had come Newcastle’s way in those opening matches, was a goalless draw at Brighton when NUFC were second best and Eddie Howe’s team earned a point due to their own dogged defending and a touch of luck.

Anyway, October 2022 has finally seen results catch up with the performances, five wins and a draw, 16 points from a possible 18, 16 goals scored and only three conceded.

Eddie Howe and his Newcastle United team are in the groove and it has left the Premier League table looking like ahead of the weekend’s matches.

The win at Tottenham was a big moment I think, in terms of outsiders now taking Newcastle United properly serious.

Then last weekend was when I really allowed myself to start looking at other results, involving a certain half dozen clubs. Man City won 1-0 at Leicester, Chelsea hammered 4-1 at Brighton, Arsenal a 5-0 home romp over Forest, Spurs from 2-0 down to win 3-2 in injury time at Bournemouth, Man Utd a gritty defensive hanging on 1-0 win over West Ham at Old Trafford, Liverpool losing 2-1 to struggling Leeds.

Will these be our rivals at the business end of the season? Who knows, but what I do know for sure, is that I am going to enjoy this moment of wondering ‘what if’…

So last weekend for the ‘big six’, whilst the ‘big seventh’ Newcastle United hammered Villa, our rivals picked up 12 points from a possible 18.

The very good news is that the very most our ‘big six’ rivals can pick up this weekend is 12 points. This is a huge Premier League opportunity opening up for Newcastle United if they can get the three points at a struggling Southampton.

Saturday 5 November

Leeds v Bournemouth (3pm)

Man City v Fulham (3pm)

Nottingham Forest v Bournemouth (3pm)

Wolves v Brighton (3pm)

Everton v Leicester (5.30pm

Sunday 6 November

Chelsea v Arsenal (12pm)

Aston Villa v Man Utd (2pm)

Southampton v Newcastle United (2pm)

West Ham v Crystal Palace (2pm)

Tottenham v Liverpool (4.30pm)

As you can see, four of them play each other, with Chelsea v Arsenal and Tottenham v Liverpool, I will leave it to you to decide which would be your ideal results, but the great news is that at least two will drop points and potentially all four. To be honest, I don’t really see Man City as our rivals, not at this moment in time anyway, I think by the end of the season they will have proved once again they are still on another level. Not so Man Utd, I couldn’t believe how average and poor they were last weekend when lucky to get the 1-0 win over West Ham, De Gea pulling off some blinding saves. Villa at home with Unai Emery new bouncing, I think every chance Man Utd pick up one point at most.

If Newcastle beat Southampton, then I think at the very least it will guarantee one thing. Looking at these other weekend matches, I think NUFC getting three points would then guarantee Eddie Howe and his players, as a minimum, spending the six weeks World Cup break looking down on the rest of the Premier League from a top four perch. An absolutely massive psychological boost AND I’m sure, something that will surely ensure the Newcastle United owners will do everything they can to back Eddie Howe with an ambitious signing or two in January.

The dream scenario of course in these next nine upcoming days is that Newcastle United win against both Southampton and Chelsea. Regardless of the results for those usual six suspects, that would put NUFC on 30 points after 15 matches and in a very sweet looking position. At the very least, I think it would also put Newcastle a very significant number of points ahead of both Chelsea and Liverpool going into the break.

Then you have that returning from the World Cup to look forward to and whilst Newcastle United are looking now more likely to have more player involvement in Qatar that previously expected, fair to say that the six usual suspects will have far far more players impacted by their involvement in this mid-season World Cup.

First things first of course and absolutely vital that it is a win against Southampton this Sunday, that will then propel us into a massive game against Chelsea where we can hit them with everything at St James’ Park. If Chelsea put in a performance like they did at Brighton then it could be very happy days as we sign off for Qatar.

