Opinion

Where Newcastle United would be now if owners had kept faith with Steve Bruce

The Qatar World Cup break interrupting this Newcastle United season.

An ideal time to get a snapshot of views from NUFC fans on how they think things are going.

So we sent out various questions to a number of regular / irregular contributors to The Mag.

Next up we have Matt Busby Said To Joe Harvey:

If the new NUFC owners had decided to stick with Steve Bruce come what may, what do you predict would have happened these past 13 months and where would Newcastle United now be at?

Relegation without a doubt with Steve Bruce.

Bruceless would still be here and we’d be languishing in the bottom part of the Championship.

Crowds would be around the 35,000 mark (astonishing, considering) and we’d have not beaten the Mackems in the first derby of the season.

What are your thoughts on the job the Newcastle United owners have done since the takeover in October 2021?

Fantastic…but they need to ensure they don’t rip off ordinary fans. The cost of friendly tickets being a case in point.

Newcastle United third in the table, how are you feeling?

That despite my prediction of us finishing ‘just top 6’…I think before the break, we were genuine title contenders.

I worry about losing momentum, losing key players at the world cup and a general lack of strength in depth across the squad and that we could fade if things conspire against us with injuries.

That said, I have never felt so confident in my 45 years of attending SJP of us not losing when we take the lead. It’s fantastic really and I genuinely believe Nice Guy Eddie will land us a trophy.

Player of the season so far (top choice and then second and third)?

This is really hard.

Almiron needs to be in there because of his goals but Guimaraes has been fantastic, as has Trippier and Botman. Dan Burn gets in with a shout because he’s not a left back and he’s keeping Targett out of the team. Then you have Big Joe, Little Joe, Callum Wilson etc.

If you push me, I’d have to go Guimaraes, Almiron and Trippier.

The three most improved players this season (in order)?

Almiron, Willock, Longstaff

A must win game and the whole squad fit and available, which 11 would you select?

Pope, Trippier, Schar, Botman, Burn, Willock, Guimares, Joelinton, Almiron, Wilson, Isak

Best atmosphere at a match this season?

Chelsea, although Man City wasn’t too bad either!

World Cup break – Has it come at a bad time (breaks momentum potentially etc) or a good time (players needed break, injuries clear up etc etc)?

I have mixed feelings. On balance, it’s come at a bad time. Momentum is everything.

If you are honest, ahead of the season kicking off, if you’d had to put your mortgage, rent…energy bill on it, where would you have predicted Newcastle to finish this season?

Top 6

Same as above but where now do you predict Newcastle to finish this season?

Top 6

On a scale of 1 to 10, how interested are you in England at the World Cup?

Right now, 3. If they progress like in Russia and the Euros, 9 or 10.

On a scale of 1 to 10, how interested are you in this Qatar World Cup?

Right now 2.

Three words to describe Eddie Howe?

Either ‘Got Bournemouth relegated’ or ‘Top, top bloke’.

Would you rather win the League Cup or finish top four and qualify for Champions League?

“When Tripp, goes up, to lift the League Cup, we’ll be there, we’ll be there”. Does that answer it?

Best (realistic) signing Newcastle United could make in January?

Maddison

