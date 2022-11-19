Opinion

When England lose and when Newcastle United lose – This is how differently it feels

The Qatar World Cup break interrupting this Newcastle United season.

An ideal time to get a snapshot of views from NUFC fans on how they think things are going.

So we sent out various questions to a number of regular / irregular contributors to The Mag.

Next up we have Tony Mallabar:

If you could guarantee three NUFC players to go through rest of season available for every match, who would they be and in what order?

Bruno, Schar and wor Callum.

I didn’t realise how good wor Callum was until he came back after injury vs Arsenal last season. The boy is top drawer and hopefully comes back from the World Cup ok.

On a scale of 1 to 10, how interested are you in this Qatar World Cup?

Now I am an England fan and will be watching them, hoping they go all the way, but the difference for me is…When England lose I am gutted for about five minutes. When Newcastle lose, especially against the dark side, when you wake up the next day I still have that sick to the bottom of my stomach feeling.

Goal of the season (top choice and then second and third)?

Easy one that.

Joe White for the junior toons vs the dark side youth at St James’ Park. Looks like we’re not be playing them any time soon so gotta enjoy it when you can.

Miggy vs Fulham away.

Now that day because of the train strike, me and Phil T had to drive down to York to catch our train, so it was a 5am start. In the ground with us 1-0 up I decided to sit back down in my seat for a little rest…gooooallll. the bloke next to me says, while I am only seeing the ball already tucked in the net. You’ve just missed goal of the season. Doh (seen it in Miller’s bar later).

Miggy vs Villa.

Now I sit in the East Stand so my view is a different one, compared to what most folk in the ground and on TV see. So wow, it looked even better from my seat than on TV.

A must win game and the whole squad fit and available, which 11 would you select?

Now we all know Maxi is probably our most talented player at the club, so I am going to answer a question with a question.

Does Maxi get back into this current 11 and I think the way NGE (Nice Guy Eddie) has us playing at the minute, the answer has to be no.

Proof of that is against Chelsea, NGE brought on Murphy instead of Maxi. For me the real test of our squad comes when the current starting 11 pick up injury and suspensions.

Eddie Howe signings (Botman, Bruno, Burn, Isak, Pope, Targett, Trippier, Wood) best to least best and explain why?

Now we all have our favourite player, but of the eight brought in, every one of them has done the job asked of them.

Bruno being a fans’ favourite – but even chrissy wood did a job for us. Ok, personally, when Isak gets fit, then Wood should be no were near the first team, but the lad grafts and like several other players won’t last the journey.

World Cup break – Has it come at a bad time (breaks momentum potentially etc) or a good time (players needed break, injuries clear up etc etc)?

World cup good or bad timing? It is good for me, I just think the players were looking a tad jaded at Southampton and it was our magnificent support that carried them through against Chelsea.

Has the ‘big six’ already become a ‘big seven’?

You know what, I couldn’t care a less about who we play now, bring on any of them.

I’ve no feelings against any of our opposition, apart from luckypool, who I hope get to play the mackems next season (PS Don’t know if I’ve ever mentioned this on the comments section…but I really hate luckypool. Just as much as the dark side).

If the new NUFC owners had decided to stick with Steve Bruce come what may, what do you predict would have happened these past 13 months and where would Newcastle United now be at?

When wor Mandy didn’t get rid of Bruce straight away, I was worried, but when he finally went. I thought at least we’ll never see him again managing anybody and yet unbelievably he turns up at West Brom.

I genuinely don’t know how Bruce manages to keep getting jobs in football management. Although if his next job were to be at luckypool / mackems (again), then karma does exist.

Your choice – England win World Cup or Newcastle win League Cup?

Obviously I want us to win the League Cup…but will be cheering on England. So answer to the question is. Both of them.

Three words to describe Newcastle United now?

We’ll four words – ” Bruno in the middle.”

In the next five years, who are going to be the most dominant four clubs in the Premier League?

Well hopefully us.

Obviously Man City.

Arsenal look like they might be the real deal (find out January 3rd).

Not really bothered about the rest, just so long as it’s not luckypool.

Although just for the sheer size of the club, Man Utd under ten Benson will bounce back at some point.

Best (realistic) signing Newcastle United could make in January?

If James Maddison can stop being a cheating and diving doylum I’d take him. Otherwise, in NGE we trust.

What are your thoughts on the job the Newcastle United owners have done since the takeover in October 2021?

Well let me answer again with a question.

How bad were our old owners? Exactly.

Of course wor Mandy and the boys are going to make the odd mistake, but we’re heading in the right direction, so a big massive thanks to you all, viva wor Mandy, viva the Reuben brothers and viva Yasir and the PIF.

Newcastle United third in the table, how are you feeling?

Owa the moon.

Now I lived through the Keegan playing years, the Entertainers, SBR, but this just feels different.

I don’t know why, it just does, so I am sticking to my pre-season prediction that we are going to win the league.

“Bruno in the middle. Botman at the back, Isak in attack, Newcastle’s gone a win the Premier League.”

Which match have you enjoyed the most this season?

Easy, Forest at home. Brilliant display by wor flags and it really struck home…this is real, this is happening.

