Opinion

What…No Allan Saint-Maximin???

During the World Cup break I have enjoyed reading people’s answers about all topics Newcastle United related.

There haven’t been many that any of us have disagreed with, although we are all awaiting one from the Monk….

However, there is one stand out surprise to me that is a recurring theme on nearly every reply and it concerns our best team to win a game…No Allan Saint-Maximin!

He hardly gets a mention.

Really?

Have we moved on from him?

I would have thought that if we wanted to set up a team to get at the opposition and score, surely Allan Saint-Maximin would be part of it. Him and Miggy on either flank, with Wilson in the middle. It would seem that a lot of people prefer a different option and that has surprised me.

Talking about the World Cup, I can’t help but be totally unimpressed by the coverage from ITV.

They have Joe Cole, the body of a teenager and the voice and mind of a child, next to the most miserable Newcastle hating get, Souness. Whose default, for any comment on any incident, is to complain.

At the end of those two, we have the second most miserable person in football, who is either auditioning for Santa straight after the final, or is simply trying to pretend he is someone else. I wish he was.

Then for the commentary team we have some bloke who years ago people would kindly describe as “simple”, paired up with someone who is just impossible to understand and I’ve got family from half of Scotland! What a joke.

Thank goodness for the ability to pause live TV and there’s me thinking it would only be useful for trying to work out if the dancer in Tales of The Unexpected is wearing any clothes or not. I still haven’t worked it out yet.

One last comment about ITV and the media.

The other day their news ended with a clip of the blast furnace getting blown up at Redcar. It seemed to be causing some amusement for the newsreader. It took an interview with a local bloke, to point out the impact shutting the site had on the local area. So there you go. Don’t you just love the southern media.

