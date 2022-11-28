We asked Newcastle fans if they wanted Sunderland in FA Cup third round draw – Interesting response!
It is FA Cup third round draw time.
The draw tonight (Monday 28 November) at 7pm, which you can watch live on BBC2, Newcastle United are ball number 27.
However, the question we were asking was, did you want Newcastle to be drawn against ball 37.
FA Cup third round draw – Do you want Newcastle United to draw Sunderland?
We ran a quick poll here and said we would bring you the results ahead of that FA Cup third round draw.
We asked Newcastle fans to pick just the one answer (from four options) that fits best what they wanted to happen…
FA Cup third round draw : Do you want Newcastle United to get Sunderland tonight?
45% Yes, wherever it is played
25% Yes but only if at St James’ Park
1% Yes but only if away from home
29% No
So, only 29% of Newcastle fans voting, didn’t under any circumstance want to draw Sunderland.
Whilst 70% do want to draw Sunderland if the game is at St James’ Park, including the 45% who would be happy whether it is home or away.
Official FA Cup third round draw announcement from The FA:
The Emirates FA Cup third round proper draw will take place on Monday 28 November, with clubs from the Premier League and EFL Championship joining the 2022-23 competition at this stage.
There are second round proper ties taking place on both Saturday 26 and Sunday 27 November, with clubs vying for a spot in the draw and a chance to take on one of English football’s elite level teams.
And all eyes will be on the draw when it’s made at Anfield between 7 and 7.30pm GMT on Monday evening, live on our official Emirates FA Cup Twitter, Instagram and Facebook accounts as well as on BBC Two.
The third round proper will take place across the weekend of Saturday 7 January, with winning clubs collecting £105,000 from the competition prize fund.
Ahead of Monday’s draw, you can see all of the clubs involved and their ball number below (ED: Updated below after second round results this weekend).
1. AFC Bournemouth
2. Arsenal
3. Aston Villa
4. Birmingham City
5. Blackburn Rovers
6. Blackpool
7. Brentford
8. Brighton & Hove Albion
9. Bristol City
10. Burnley
11. Cardiff City
12. Chelsea
13. Coventry City
14. Crystal Palace
15. Everton
16. Fulham
17. Huddersfield Town
18. Hull City
19. Leeds United
20. Leicester City
21. Liverpool
22. Luton Town
23. Manchester City
24. Manchester United
25. Middlesbrough
26. Millwall
27. Newcastle United
28. Norwich City
29. Nottingham Forest
30. Preston North End
31. Queens Park Rangers
32. Reading
33. Rotherham United
34. Sheffield United
35. Southampton
36. Stoke City
37. Sunderland
38. Swansea City
39. Tottenham Hotspur
40. Watford
41. West Bromwich Albion
42. West Ham United
43. Wigan Athletic
44. Wolverhampton Wanderers
45. Grimsby Town
46. Wrexham
47. Accrington Stanley
48. Fleetwood Town
49. Ipswich Town
50. Barnsley
51. Forest Green Rovers
52. Portsmouth
53. Shrewsbury Town
54. Hartlepool United
55. Stevenage
56. Charlton Athletic or Stockport County
57. Boreham Wood
58. Dagenham & Redbridge or Gillingham
59. Oxford United
60. Sheffield Wednesday
61. Chesterfield
62. Burton Albion
63. Walsall
64. Derby County
