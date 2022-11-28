Opinion

We asked Newcastle fans if they wanted Sunderland in FA Cup third round draw – Interesting response!

It is FA Cup third round draw time.

The draw tonight (Monday 28 November) at 7pm, which you can watch live on BBC2, Newcastle United are ball number 27.

However, the question we were asking was, did you want Newcastle to be drawn against ball 37.

FA Cup third round draw – Do you want Newcastle United to draw Sunderland?

We ran a quick poll here and said we would bring you the results ahead of that FA Cup third round draw.

We asked Newcastle fans to pick just the one answer (from four options) that fits best what they wanted to happen…

FA Cup third round draw : Do you want Newcastle United to get Sunderland tonight?

45% Yes, wherever it is played

25% Yes but only if at St James’ Park

1% Yes but only if away from home

29% No

So, only 29% of Newcastle fans voting, didn’t under any circumstance want to draw Sunderland.

Whilst 70% do want to draw Sunderland if the game is at St James’ Park, including the 45% who would be happy whether it is home or away.

Official FA Cup third round draw announcement from The FA:

The Emirates FA Cup third round proper draw will take place on Monday 28 November, with clubs from the Premier League and EFL Championship joining the 2022-23 competition at this stage.

There are second round proper ties taking place on both Saturday 26 and Sunday 27 November, with clubs vying for a spot in the draw and a chance to take on one of English football’s elite level teams.

And all eyes will be on the draw when it’s made at Anfield between 7 and 7.30pm GMT on Monday evening, live on our official Emirates FA Cup Twitter, Instagram and Facebook accounts as well as on BBC Two.

The third round proper will take place across the weekend of Saturday 7 January, with winning clubs collecting £105,000 from the competition prize fund.

Ahead of Monday’s draw, you can see all of the clubs involved and their ball number below (ED: Updated below after second round results this weekend).

1. AFC Bournemouth

2. Arsenal

3. Aston Villa

4. Birmingham City

5. Blackburn Rovers

6. Blackpool

7. Brentford

8. Brighton & Hove Albion

9. Bristol City

10. Burnley

11. Cardiff City

12. Chelsea

13. Coventry City

14. Crystal Palace

15. Everton

16. Fulham

17. Huddersfield Town

18. Hull City

19. Leeds United

20. Leicester City

21. Liverpool

22. Luton Town

23. Manchester City

24. Manchester United

25. Middlesbrough

26. Millwall

27. Newcastle United

28. Norwich City

29. Nottingham Forest

30. Preston North End

31. Queens Park Rangers

32. Reading

33. Rotherham United

34. Sheffield United

35. Southampton

36. Stoke City

37. Sunderland

38. Swansea City

39. Tottenham Hotspur

40. Watford

41. West Bromwich Albion

42. West Ham United

43. Wigan Athletic

44. Wolverhampton Wanderers

45. Grimsby Town

46. Wrexham

47. Accrington Stanley

48. Fleetwood Town

49. Ipswich Town

50. Barnsley

51. Forest Green Rovers

52. Portsmouth

53. Shrewsbury Town

54. Hartlepool United

55. Stevenage

56. Charlton Athletic or Stockport County

57. Boreham Wood

58. Dagenham & Redbridge or Gillingham

59. Oxford United

60. Sheffield Wednesday

61. Chesterfield

62. Burton Albion

63. Walsall

64. Derby County

