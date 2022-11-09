Opinion

We are back at St James’ Park – As Newcastle United fans this is everything

Long time reader of The Mag, first time writer, so please gan canny.

I’m not here to discuss the background to the Newcastle United takeover, nor to debate the virtues of the origin of the PIF’s funds – that’s been done a lot by others.

I have just wanted to share my experience with the club and how it has made me feel.

A little background perhaps….

I live in Spennymoor, just outside of Durham, so I’m not what you would call a Geordie by definition, but black and white I am – through and through.

I was first taken to St James’ Park when I was a lad but started going regularly many years later (early 20s…and no, I can’t remember my first match). I have never been to an away match, maybe one day that might happen, but it doesn’t bother me.

I have watched the lads play in the Championship, the Champions League, the Premier League and the Europa league.

I watched Alan Shearer and Roy Keane square up in what I think was the very best football match I ever saw.

I watched Lauren Robert score worldie free kicks at the Gallowgate end against European opponents (I can’t remember who).

I have watched us get battered by Tottenham in the pouring rain on my birthday one February.

I have also had the absolute pleasure of going to the match with my wife for her first game in 2013, to see a 2-2 draw with LiVARpool. It was a really good match, Yohan Cabaye scored a 30 yard screamer, only for Slippin Steven Gerrard to level from the penalty spot, then Dummett scored his first goal, only for the inevitable equaliser from Daniel Sturrridge to come shortly after.

Over the last 14 years, like most, we have had the odd fun time and the odd bit of excitement, and a glimmer of hope when certain new managers were announced (Rafa), or when some new players arrived and purse strings were temporarily loosened ( I was very excited about Remy Cabella, Loic Remy, Mitro and Siem de Jong – apparently they were going to be brilliant…).

However, the usual indifference prevailed and I became a bit “meh” with it all. As did my wife for that matter.

We had not been to St James’ Park for around five years (kids and that) and so when the Newcastle United takeover happened, we agreed that sometime soon we would go back. And we did just that, we managed to get some tickets for the Bilbao friendly.

We wanted to recreate our “football Saturdays” which I would imagine are very similar to most people’s traditions (it’s not just about the football for us, it’s also about the meeting up with friends, having a day out in Newcastle with food, drink and 90 mins of entertainment (hopefully) at the cathedral on the hill). So off we went to Durham train station, only to find a poor service due to strikes etc, so we jump in a taxi and just make it to the Landmark restaurant for our 1pm table (other Chinese restaurants are available).

After some lovely food and several drinks we walk up the hill (slowly) and head towards our seats. The hairs on the back of my neck start to stand up as we approach and I was amazed at how different the experience felt (post-takeover). We tend to usually sit in the East Stand for some reason – I have no idea why…. The St James’ Park experience really is special and the reason it’s special is because the Newcastle United fans make it so.

The game was canny enough, not a Premier League match, but still a lovely afternoon and day was had.

We are back. And that is everything.

Like a lot of you, I’m desperate for any tiny nugget of information about my team, I can’t wait for a match day. I must log on to The Mag at least 10 times a day, I’m not on social media, so getting any info is hard!

I’m fortunate in that I can “see every match” (let’s leave it at that ) and every time when a goes comes around and I wake up, I think – get in! It’s a match day. There is a spring in my step.

And that feeling, that sense of being part of something, is so so good. It’s of course made even better by the fact that the team are brilliant and they get it too.

We stand united, together, and we have our club back…

And like Kevin Keegan said it would be…It’s everything that we wanted it to be.

God bless you Kevin, and you Eddie.

Howe way the lads.

