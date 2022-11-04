News

Watch Southampton v Newcastle Live TV – Global channel listings for this Sunday

Around the world, here are the channels you can watch Southampton v Newcastle Live TV.

The global TV listings are featured below for local (to you) coverage on Sunday (2pm (UK) kick-off).

Eddie Howe and his Newcastle United players looking to extend a run of eight Premier League games unbeaten and 16 points from the last six matches.

Listings courtesy of LiveSoccerTV:

Algeria beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN Sports Premium 2, TOD

Angola DStv Now, SuperSport Variety 2

Anguilla Csport.tv

Antigua and Barbuda Csport.tv

Argentina Star+

Aruba Csport.tv

Australia Optus Sport

Austria Sky Sport 6/HD, Sky Go

Bahamas Csport.tv

Bahrain TOD, beIN Sports Premium 2, beIN SPORTS CONNECT

Barbados Csport.tv

Belize Paramount+

Benin SuperSport Variety 2

Bolivia Star+

Bosnia and Herzegovina Arena Sport 3, Moja TV

Botswana DStv Now, SuperSport Variety 2

Brazil Star+, NOW NET e Claro, ESPN4

British Virgin Islands Csport.tv

Brunei Astro Go

Bulgaria Nova Sport Bulgaria

Burkina Faso DStv Now, SuperSport Variety 2

Burundi SuperSport Variety 2, DStv Now

Cameroon SuperSport Variety 2, DStv Now

Canada fuboTV Canada

Cape Verde DStv Now, SuperSport Variety 2

Cayman Islands Csport.tv

Central African Republic SuperSport Variety 2

Chad beIN Sports Premium 2, SuperSport Variety 2, beIN SPORTS CONNECT, TOD, DStv Now

Chile Star+

China iQiyi, PPTV Sport China, QQ Sports Live, Migu

Cocos Islands Sky Sport NOW, Sky Sport 9 NZ

Colombia Star+

Comoros SuperSport Variety 2

Congo DStv Now, SuperSport Variety 2

Congo DR SuperSport Variety 2

Costa Rica Paramount+

Cote D’Ivoire SuperSport Variety 2, DStv Now

Croatia Arena Sport 7 Croatia

Cyprus Cytavision on the Go, Cytavision Sports 7, Nova Sports Start

Czech Republic Canal+ Sport 3, Skylink

Denmark TV3 MAX, Viaplay Denmark

Djibouti beIN Sports Premium 2, SuperSport Variety 2, TOD, beIN SPORTS CONNECT, DStv Now

Dominica Csport.tv

Dominican Republic Paramount+, Csport.tv

Ecuador Star+

Egypt beIN SPORTS CONNECT, TOD, beIN Sports Premium 2

El Salvador Paramount+

Equatorial Guinea DStv Now, SuperSport Variety 2

Eritrea SuperSport Variety 2, DStv Now

Estonia Viaplay Estonia

Ethiopia DStv Now, SuperSport Variety 2

Fiji Sky Sport NOW, Sky Sport 9 NZ

Finland Elisa Viihde Viaplay

Gabon SuperSport Variety 2, DStv Now

Gambia SuperSport Variety 2, DStv Now

Germany WOW, Sky Go, Sky Sport 6/HD

Ghana DStv Now, SuperSport Variety 2

Greece Nova Sports Start

Grenada Csport.tv

Guatemala Paramount+

Guinea DStv Now, SuperSport Variety 2

Guinea-Bissau DStv Now, SuperSport Variety 2

Honduras Paramount+

Hong Kong Now E

Hungary Spíler1

Iceland SíminnSport 2

India Hotstar VIP, JioTV

Indonesia Vidio

Iran TOD, beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN Sports Premium 2

Iraq beIN SPORTS CONNECT, TOD, beIN Sports Premium 2

Ireland SKY GO Extra, Sky Sports Main Event, Sky Sports Premier League, Sky Ultra HD

Israel Sport 2

Jamaica Csport.tv

Jordan beIN Sports Premium 2, beIN SPORTS CONNECT, TOD

Kenya DStv Now, SuperSport Variety 2

Kiribati Sky Sport NOW, Sky Sport 9 NZ

Korea Republic SPOTV ON 2

Kuwait beIN SPORTS CONNECT, TOD, beIN Sports Premium 2

Latvia Viaplay Latvia

Lebanon beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN Sports Premium 2, TOD

Lesotho DStv Now, SuperSport Variety 2

Liberia DStv Now, SuperSport Variety 2

Libya TOD, beIN Sports Premium 2, beIN SPORTS CONNECT

Lithuania Viaplay Lithuania

Macau iQiyi

Madagascar DStv Now, SuperSport Variety 2

Malawi DStv Now, SuperSport Variety 2

Malaysia Astro Go

Mali DStv Now, SuperSport Variety 2

Malta GO TV Anywhere, TSN8 Malta

Marshall Islands Sky Sport 9 NZ, Sky Sport NOW

Mauritania beIN SPORTS CONNECT, SuperSport Variety 2, beIN Sports Premium 2, TOD, DStv Now

Mauritius DStv Now, SuperSport Variety 2

Mayotte SuperSport Variety 2

Mexico Paramount+

Montenegro Arena Sport 3

Montserrat Csport.tv

Morocco beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN Sports Premium 2, TOD

Mozambique SuperSport Variety 2, DStv Now

Namibia DStv Now, SuperSport Variety 2

Nauru Sky Sport 9 NZ, Sky Sport NOW

Netherlands Viaplay Netherlands

New Zealand Sky Sport 9 NZ, Sky Sport NOW

Nicaragua Paramount+

Niger SuperSport Variety 2, DStv Now

Nigeria SuperSport Variety 2

Niue Sky Sport 9 NZ, Sky Sport NOW

North Macedonia MaxTV Go, Arena Sport 3

Norway Viaplay Norway, V Sport Premier League 2

Oman beIN Sports Premium 2, beIN SPORTS CONNECT, TOD

Palau Sky Sport 9 NZ, Sky Sport NOW

Palestine beIN Sports Premium 2, TOD, beIN SPORTS CONNECT

Panama Paramount+, Csport.tv

Paraguay Star+

Peru Star+

Poland Viaplay Poland

Portugal Eleven Sports 3 Portugal

Qatar beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN Sports Premium 2, TOD

Reunion SuperSport Variety 2

Romania Prima Play

Rwanda SuperSport Variety 2

Saint Helena SuperSport Variety 2

Saint Kitts and Nevis Csport.tv

Saint Lucia Csport.tv

Saint Vincent and the Grenadines Csport.tv

Samoa Sky Sport NOW, Sky Sport 9 NZ

Sao Tome And Principe SuperSport Variety 2

Saudi Arabia TOD, beIN SPORTS CONNECT

Senegal DStv Now, SuperSport Variety 2

Serbia Arena Sport 3 Serbia

Seychelles Csport.tv, SuperSport Variety 2, DStv Now

Sierra Leone DStv Now, SuperSport Variety 2

Singapore 222 Hub Premier 2, 232 Hub Premier 2, StarHub TV+

Slovakia Skylink, Canal+ Sport 3

Slovenia Arena Sport 1 Slovenia

Solomon Islands Sky Sport NOW, Sky Sport 9 NZ

Somalia beIN Sports Premium 2, SuperSport Variety 2, beIN SPORTS CONNECT, TOD

South Africa DStv App, SuperSport PSL

South Sudan DStv Now, beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN Sports Premium 2, TOD

Spain DAZN, DAZN 4

Sudan beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN Sports Premium 2, TOD, DStv Now, SuperSport Variety 2

Swaziland SuperSport Variety 2, DStv Now

Sweden Viaplay Sweden, V Sport Extra

Syria TOD, beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN Sports Premium 2

Taiwan eltaott.tv

Tanzania SuperSport Variety 2, DStv Now

Thailand True Premier Football HD 3

Togo SuperSport Variety 2, DStv Now

Tonga Sky Sport NOW, Sky Sport 9 NZ

Trinidad and Tobago Csport.tv

Tunisia beIN SPORTS CONNECT, TOD, beIN Sports Premium 2

Turkey beIN CONNECT Turkey, beIN Sports 5 Turkey

Turks and Caicos Islands Csport.tv

Tuvalu Sky Sport NOW, Sky Sport 9 NZ

Uganda SuperSport Variety 2, DStv Now

United Arab Emirates TOD, beIN Sports Premium 2, beIN SPORTS CONNECT

United Kingdom SKY GO Extra, Sky Sports Premier League, Sky Ultra HD, Sky Sports Main Event

United States Peacock

Uruguay Star+

Vanuatu Sky Sport NOW, Sky Sport 9 NZ

Venezuela Star+

Yemen beIN Sports Premium 2, TOD, beIN SPORTS CONNECT

Zambia SuperSport Variety 2

Zimbabwe SuperSport Variety 2, DStv Now

(*If you don’t see your country listed – You can email [email protected] and ask them whether there is a channel showing Southampton v Newcastle live TV, or if they have their info wrong on any country/channel, please let them know via that email address)

